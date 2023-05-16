News

Community helps Bike Lady

The community rallied to raise money to help the "Bike Lady." Pictured are, from left Rockland Police Chief Tim Carroll; Ian Kirkham, director of operations for the Mid-Coast Recovery Coalition; Alexis Fuller-Wright; Darlene Plasse-Young; Liz Fuller-Wright; Lura Robinson who serves on the Board of the Recovery Coalition; and Deputy Police Chief Alex Gaylor.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — Darlene Plasse-Young was living in her car in West Paris and decided to sign into Facebook.

Plasse-Young saw the post by the Rockland Police Department about a young boy's Spiderman bicycle being stolen while he and his mother were shopping at Walgreens on March 30.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

