The community rallied to raise money to help the "Bike Lady." Pictured are, from left Rockland Police Chief Tim Carroll; Ian Kirkham, director of operations for the Mid-Coast Recovery Coalition; Alexis Fuller-Wright; Darlene Plasse-Young; Liz Fuller-Wright; Lura Robinson who serves on the Board of the Recovery Coalition; and Deputy Police Chief Alex Gaylor.
ROCKLAND — Darlene Plasse-Young was living in her car in West Paris and decided to sign into Facebook.
Plasse-Young saw the post by the Rockland Police Department about a young boy's Spiderman bicycle being stolen while he and his mother were shopping at Walgreens on March 30.
The woman was so moved by what happened, she went to Walmart in Oxford County and bought a new bicycle, helmet and bike lock and drove the 91 miles one-way to Rockland to donate the items to the police department on behalf of the child.
When Rockland police posted about the woman's donation and people learned she made it even though she was homeless, the Rockland area community rallied to help her.
The Mid-Coast Recovery Coalition led the charge. Even though it was not a recovery issue, the group wanted to raise money for the woman. And on Tuesday, May 16, Plasse-Young met with representatives of the Rockland Police Department, the Recovery Coalition and the boy's mothers.
Plasse-Young had been anonymous prior to the May 16 gathering held outside the Rockland Police Station. She had gained the nickname of the "Bike Lady."
Lura Robinson, who serves on the Board of the Recovery Coalition, said $11,902 was raised and was paid to GMAC Financing toward paying off Plasse-Young's Toyota Venza which also serves as her home.
Ian Kirkham, director of operations for the Coalition, said the money did not completely pay off the car loan nor provide housing for the woman. If people still want to donate for the cause they can contact him at 207-975-3762.
Plasse-Young said the most difficult part of living in her Toyota Venza is that her legs and feet end up swelling. She said during the winter she stayed in the car but on the record-setting cold weekend she stayed at her son's residence. She said he has encouraged her to live with him but she decided she wanted to try to find a place of her own.
The woman said she became homeless after her landlord in Oxford County raised her rent and she could not longer afford to live there. She said she had to decide whether to pay her rent or car payment and opted for the vehicle, saying she could live in it and also travel around Maine.
Plasse-Young said she believes that people get back what they give and thanked those who have offered her help.
Alexis Fuller-Wright and Liz Fuller-Wright, the mothers of three-year-old Will whose bicycle was stolen, hugged Plasse-Young and again thanked her for generous donation.