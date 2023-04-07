News

AUGUSTA – On April 6, the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee voted in favor of two bills that protect Maine tenants from unfair evictions. An amended version of LD 45, “An Act to Prevent Retaliatory Evictions,” sponsored by Sen. Anne Carney, D-Cape Elizabeth, received a unanimous vote of 9-0, with five members absent. An amended version of LD 330, “An Act Regarding Legal Representation for Residents Facing Eviction,” sponsored by Sen. Mike Tipping, D-Orono, received a vote of 8-1 with five members absent.

“In Maine’s current housing climate, we need to do all we can to make sure tenants are protected when landlords act in bad faith. No one should be evicted for standing up for their legal rights. This legislation is a small change that will have a big impact if a tenant experiences retaliation,” said Carney, who serves as Senate Chair of the Judiciary Committee. “I want to thank my fellow committee members for their work on and support of this bill.”