ROCKLAND -- The U.S. Coast Guard station in Rockland opened its doors Thursday for the public to tour the waterfront facilities at the tip of Tillson Avenue.
More tours will be offered Friday, Aug. 4 from noon to 4 p.m.
The U.S. Coast Guard station in Rockland has a crew in the mid-20s.
In addition, three main vessels dock at the station -- the ice breaker Thunder Bay, the buoy tender Abbie Burgess, and the Tackle.
The 145-foot Thunder Bay has a crew of 17, The vessel primarily breaks ice along the Penobscot River. The vessel had been in dry dock in Rhode Island for three months after the past winter.
The Abbie Burgess has a crew of 25 people. The vessel's area of responsibility spans the coast of Maine from Boothbay Harbor all the way to the Canadian Border and the St. Croix River, as well as the Penobscot and St. George rivers, according to the Coast Guard. The Abbie Burgess is responsible for 366 aids to navigation. In addition to its primary mission of aids to navigation, the vessel also conducts search and rescue, domestic ice-breaking, and ports, waterways, and coastal security.
The Tackle is a 65-foot small harbor tug to provide maritime security, ship assist, search and rescue and light ice-breaking services. The Tackle was not at the Rockland station this week but is in dry dock for repairs.
Rockland is one of 29 official Coast Guard Cities across the United States. Rockland became one in June 2008.
The Coast Guard stated that The cutter Kickerpoo was docked in Rockland at a private wharf at the end of Tillson Avenue. When World War II broke out the Navy took over the operations of the dock at the end of Tillson Avenue. After the war, the dock was turned over to the Coast Guard in 1946 as a repair facility.
From 1946-65, Rockland was group headquarters until the headquarters was moved to Southwest Harbor. Since that time it has been operated as Rockland Station. The current building where the communications center, commissary and residences was renovated in 1981 for the Coast Guard.
