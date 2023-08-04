News

Thunder Bay

The public goes on a tour Thursday, Aug. 3 of the Thunder Bay docked at U.S. Coast Guard Station Rockland.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND -- The U.S. Coast Guard station in Rockland opened its doors Thursday for the public to tour the waterfront facilities at the tip of Tillson Avenue.

More tours will be offered Friday, Aug. 4 from noon to 4 p.m.

Coast Guard vessels

Vessels at Coast Guard Station Rockland.
The Abbie Burgess

Crew and the public outside the Abbie Burgess.
Coast Guard station entrance

Visitors were welcomed to the entrance to Coast Guard Station Rockland.
Coast Guard

A crew strings out the signal flags.
Coast Guard Station Rockland 3

The communications center, commissary, and residences for Coast Guard Station Rockland.

