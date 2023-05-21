ROCKLAND -- The Coast Guard Appreciation Dinner is scheduled for Thursday, May 25 at the Elks Club at 210 Rankin St. in Rockland.
The community is invited to attend and meet the Coast Guard crews who serve the region.
Hors Dourves will be served from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 p.m.
There is a cash bar.
Speakers will be Capt. Tom Crane, chief of response First District Coast Guard; and Capt. Amy Florentino, Commander Sector Northern New England.
Rockland is one of 29 cities across the United States that have been designated a Coast Guard City by Congress. The formal designation was made in 2008.
"The very nature of the Coast Guard's mission creates a need for understanding between the Coast Guard and the local community. Coast Guard commands everywhere are urged to develop the kinds of relationships that enable unit commanders to sense public attitudes and interests," the Coast Guard City website states.
"In turn, many cities have made special efforts to acknowledge the professional work of the Coast Guard men and women assigned to their area. Making Coast Guard men and women and their families feel at home in their home away from home is an invaluable contribution to morale and service excellence. The Coast Guard is pleased to recognize Coast Guard Cities -- those cities that have extended so many considerations to the Coast Guard family and their dependents," the site states.
According to the Coast Guard's website, "in 1921 there were two stations in the area, one at White Head and the other at Two Bush Island. The cutter Kickerpoo was docked in Rockland at a private wharf. When World War II broke out the Navy took over the operations of the dock at the end of Tillson Avenue. After the war, the dock was turned over to the Coast Guard in 1946 as a repair facility. From 1946-65, Rockland was group headquarters until HQ was moved to Southwest Harbor. Since that time it has been operated as Rockland Station. A new building was completed in 1981" at the former Bird Block on Tillson Avenue.