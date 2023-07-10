ROCKLAND — The criminal case against a longtime appliance repairman — accused of removing parts from a washer and dryer after the owner failed to pay his bill — came to an end Monday, July 10.
The district attorney's office dismissed a criminal trespass charge against 72-year-old Stephen Carroll. In turn, Carroll admitted to criminal mischief but the state agreed to an unconditional discharge of the misdemeanor.
No fine was imposed but Carroll had to pay $25 into a victim compensation fund.
The agreement between the defense and district attorney's office was reached July 10 during a meeting with Justice Daniel Billings as a jury pool of Knox County residents were in the courthouse. The agreement ended the need for a jury trial.
The case goes back to February 2022, when Carroll went to the Brewster Street apartment building owned by Rodney Royer and removed parts he had installed in the washer and dryer during an earlier repair. Carroll said he had been let in the building by a tenant.
Carroll said he decided to remove the parts after six months of not getting paid for the earlier repairs. He said he had sent monthly invoices and made numerous attempts to reach the owner by telephone.
"Who is the victim here?" Carroll asked after the court hearing was held. "I was never paid for my work."
The longtime appliance repairman pointed out that the machines were a coin-operated washer and dryer which were income makers for the owner.
Carroll said he had wanted the matter to go to a jury but decided that he did not want to waste any more of his own time, his attorney Joseph Steinberger's time, or the court's.
Assistant District Attorney Mari Wells said the agreement was reached after the two sides met with a judge. She said the agreement results in a criminal conviction so that if Carroll were to commit another offense it would be on his record.
Defense attorney Steinberger said the offer from the state was too good to refuse, particularly after the judge said he would instruct the jury that the action taken by Carroll would meet the definition of criminal mischief.
Steinberger said he also would offer advice to anyone facing the situation that Carroll faced to not do what Carroll did. He said there is a very good mechanism in place for tradespeople called a mechanic's lien that Carroll could have placed on the property.
A Facebook message was sent to Royer on Monday afternoon.