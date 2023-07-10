News

Carroll Steinberger

Stephen Carroll, left, and his defense attorney Joseph Steinberger. Photo courtesy of WRFR

ROCKLAND — The criminal case against a longtime appliance repairman — accused of removing parts from a washer and dryer after the owner failed to pay his bill — came to an end Monday, July 10.

The district attorney's office dismissed a criminal trespass charge against 72-year-old Stephen Carroll. In turn, Carroll admitted to criminal mischief but the state agreed to an unconditional discharge of the misdemeanor.

