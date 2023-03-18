News

rocklandcrash13182023

Rockland police are investigating the crash on Knott Street.

 By Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND -- A Knott Street house was heavily damaged Saturday evening when a car drove into the structure.

The crash occurred at about 7:45 p.m. March 18 when a car with Massachusetts license plates was backing out of a driveway but continued across Knott Street and slammed into the house at 41 Knott St.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

