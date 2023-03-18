featured Car slams into Rockland house By Stephen Betts Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Mar 18, 2023 Mar 18, 2023 Updated 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Rockland police are investigating the crash on Knott Street. By Stephen Betts Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKLAND -- A Knott Street house was heavily damaged Saturday evening when a car drove into the structure.The crash occurred at about 7:45 p.m. March 18 when a car with Massachusetts license plates was backing out of a driveway but continued across Knott Street and slammed into the house at 41 Knott St.The male driver of the car was taken to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport by a Rockland ambulance.Police said the case is under investigation and could offer no additional details on what led to the crash.The people inside the home were not injured, police said.The ranch-style house is owned by Christopher and Rachel Vallance.Rockland police, Rockland emergency medical services, and the Knox County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stephen Betts Reporter Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982. Author email Follow Stephen Betts Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Biz Offers Open at 10 this morning Spring Hop is Coming Back!! Bonnie’s Place open Thursday! We are open this week!! Heavenly Threads Thrift Shop will be CLOSED on Saturday March 4, 2023 due to the impending snowstorm. We will re-open Wednesday March 8th at 11am. 57 Elm street Camden More Biz Offers Local Events Biz Briefs Open House Update From Union Farm Equipment Plus Used Equipment Update: Week Of March 17th, 2023 Damariscotta Office Welcomes Susan Peterson Transportation services canceled for March 15, 2023 Foundations in Restorative Practice Program Transportation services canceled for March 14, 2023 More Biz Briefs E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists