Car crash knocks out power to St. George peninsula By Stephen Betts Stephen Betts Reporter Apr 10, 2023 Apr 10, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago SOUTH THOMASTON -- Power was knocked out for the St. George peninsula Sunday evening when a car struck a utility pole.This was the latest in a series of crashes during the past week, several resulting in broken utility poles.The Sunday evening April 9 crash occurred when a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Carrie Groth, 42, of St. George, crossed the center-line of Route 131 and struck a utility pole.The crash was reported at 7:15 p.m.Groth was taken to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport by South Thomaston Ambulance for minor injuries.The crash remains under investigation.Central Maine Power reported more than 2,000 homes and businesses in St. George and part of South Thomaston lost power after the crash. Stephen Betts Reporter Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.