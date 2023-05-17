CAMDEN — The Select Board voted 3-1 to allow a resident to rebuild part of his damaged private pier despite the fact that the town has a moratorium in place on pier construction and the town's Code Enforcement Officer and Planning Director had denied the project approval.
The issue of a pier belonging to Peter Castner at 2 Bay Road came before the Select Board as a request for relief from a Code Enforcement Officer determination. The pier was heavily damaged in a storm Dec. 22.
Planning & Development Director Jeremy Martin said he and Code Enforcement Officer Clint Beveridge had determined the work involved did not constitute "regular maintenance" or emergency repairs, which would be allowed. Martin noted at the meeting that the Harbor and Waterways Ordinance dictates that a case like this cannot be appealed to the town Zoning Board, but goes to the Select Board instead for review.
Castner came before the board with attorney Matthew Manahan of the Pierce Atwood firm. They argued that in 2022 Castner contracted Prock Marine to do maintenance on the pier, but the storm tore the walkway off before the work could be done. Manahan cited specific definitions in the town ordinance, arguing this project was consistent with the town's understanding of regular maintenance and emergency repair.
Vice Chair Alison McKellar questioned why the owner had not cleaned up the mess caused by the pier being torn apart in the storm and added volunteers had to clean up the debris at the Yacht Club. She argued this was an example of deferred maintenance and that bits and pieces of the pier had been breaking off for a long time before the storm.
The owner said the plan was to take away the damaged parts when Prock did its work.
McKellar said she was concerned that the new pier construction they proposed would have the same problems as the old one.
"To me it's disrespectful to the community," she said.
She was also concerned about the pier being built higher than the previous one, saying it already blocked a view of the Yacht Club and now would block the view of Curtis Island.
Board member Sophie Romana said the town does not have a new pier ordinance yet, and the owner had to work with the existing ordinance.
She asked the owner when the debris could be cleaned up if the board approved the plan and he said in a week.
"It's almost like we're being held hostage," McKellar said.
Chair Bob Falciani responded, saying, "One person at a time!"
Romana made a motion to approve the work. McKellar was the one "no" vote.
The town enacted the moratorium on new construction of piers, docks, floats and ramps in the coastal and outer harbors in June 2022 and the Select Board extended it by 180 days twice, once in September and again in February. The goal of the moratorium has been to give the town’s Harbor Committee and Planning Board time to study the issue and propose ordinance amendments to deal with these structures that take into account changes from climate change and sea rise, public access issues and protection of habitats.
Some in town have argued that there is no public benefit from the construction of more private piers in Camden.
Others have argued the town has not made enough significant progress in the work to justify the continued moratorium under state law.
Debate about the issue started in March 2022 after McKellar raised concerns that a planned 106-foot pier at Sherman Cove would interfere with public access to the water.
Despite her arguments, the Select Board voted 3-1 to approve the project, with her opposed.
McKellar argued the cove is a town treasure and ecological oasis and said she is concerned that private property owners in the area have a history of posting “no trespassing” signs and preventing public access to the water.
Romana said at the time that the applicants followed the process to the letter and it would be unfair to change the rules on them at that point. She also noted that neighbors of the project had actually voiced support for the pier.
McKellar raised several concerns including that she worried kayakers who like to stick close to shore for safety would be impeded by the structure.
McKellar argued valuable space was being lost to the public forever and said the town fails to push back when private property owners try to take away this public access. She said people are being kept off beaches in Maine.
Multiple residents seeking to build or repair piers have argued against the moratorium and brought attorneys to meetings on the issue.
