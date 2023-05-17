News

 By Denise DeVaney

CAMDEN — The Select Board voted 3-1 to allow a resident to rebuild part of his damaged private pier despite the fact that the town has a moratorium in place on pier construction and the town's Code Enforcement Officer and Planning Director had denied the project approval. 

The issue of a pier belonging to Peter Castner at 2 Bay Road came before the Select Board as a request for relief from a Code Enforcement Officer determination. The pier was heavily damaged in a storm Dec. 22. 

