CAMDEN — A number of residents turned out for the Camden Select Board meeting Aug. 8 for a sometimes heated discussion about the Montgomery Dam.
In a letter to the town, attorney David Perkins said he represented the estates of Ann and David Montgomery, which would like to donate $200,000 to the town for maintenance of the dam.
It was noted at the meeting that Montgomery representatives would want to be involved in specifying how those funds would be used.
Town Manager Audra Caler noted that town officials are working to "thread the needle" between competing interests in the dam. On the one hand, the town needs to maintain the dam. On the other, the town is in the midst of studying options for a major river restoration project that could involve removal of the dam in the future, a plan that some residents and business owners strongly and vocally oppose.
The town has received a $1.6 million grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to study the river. For nearly a year, the Megunticook River Citizens Advisory Committee has been working on this project.
From an environmental perspective, there has been a strong push from government agencies toward removal of dams and restoration of fish passage in Maine waterways. The issue is complicated in Camden, where there are a number of dams along the Megunticook and issues around their existence and use include potential for flooding events and water levels at Megunticook Lake.
Some of the residents who spoke in the meeting are part of Save the Dam Falls Committee, a group committed to avoiding any major changes to the Montgomery Dam. Issues raised included ongoing complaints about maintenance being put off on the dam.
Some also raised concerns about safety of town workers, who operate the dam equipment, and people who visit the dam.
A few residents also questioned why town employees recently began some maintenance work at the dam right before this donation was offered.
"I don't appreciate the conspiracy theorizing," Caler said at the meeting. "We had $30,000 budgeted to do work on it. There is nothing behind it." She said public works began the work before anyone even knew about the donation.
Public Works Director David St. Laurent said he did not feel it was fair that he was being judged for his work on this project.
Select Board Vice Chair Stephanie French said, "This is such a generous gift, one that needs to be honored."
She made a motion to accept it.
Concerns were also raised that accepting the gift could endanger the grant funding, or that it could conflict with a resolution the Select Board has previously made not to make major changes to the dam without a vote of the townspeople.
The board voted down the motion 3-2, with Chair Tom Hedstrom, Alison McKellar and Sophie Romana opposed to it. Chris Nolan joined French in voting for it.
Hedstrom then made a motion that the town manager and attorney for the Montgomery family get together and bring a more specific proposal back to the board. This passed 5-0.