CAMDEN — Rising waters in the river and in some residents’ basements was a topic at the Camden Select Board meeting May 2, as was the request from some citizens for water level mandates from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.
Ibby Wincklhofer of Lake City Float Service complained that the town did not set the dams to lower water levels in the recent storm, saying her company and the local environment suffered damage. She said loon nests were drowned in the deluge, and recently installed floats drifted away leaving ramps submerged.
She said it was a huge loss and that it was preventable. She added it is hard to get a response from the town concerning lake level policies.
Another resident also complained about the lake levels.
Town Manager Audra Caler said it would have taken two weeks to lower the levels to the point that would have prevented these issues. She added that as recently as a week ago residents trying to put in floats were complaining the waters were too low.
Town officials said the town is working with an outdated policy regarding operation of the dams and water levels in part because the storm patterns in the Midcoast have changed in recent years.
A group of residents had previously petitioned the Maine Department of Environmental Protection to set water level requirements for the impoundment around the Montgomery Dam. The department is having a public hearing and comments from the community need to be in for that by May 20.
The town can also set its own ordinance to regulate these matters, which Caler said would be the prevailing rule over any DEP action.
Select Board member Stephanie French made a motion to create such an ordinance to be placed on the November ballot. She argued the town knows best what it needs in terms of regulation for water levels and operations of the dams. The motion failed for lack of a second.
Vice Chair Alison McKellar said this was because a group of residents asked DEP to step in.
French responded, saying, “Because the town is not listening to them. That’s whey they are doing this.”
She said the town needs an ordinance to manage the length of the river.
Other Select Board members argued they needed more information before committing to an ordinance process. Tom Hedstrom moved to ask the chair of the board to put this on the agenda for the next meeting as an action and discussion item and that motion was approved 4-0. Chair Bob Falciani was not at the meeting.
Wayne Ruesswick of the Stewardship Education Alliance met with the Select Board with a proposal to offer a small aquarium at the public landing near the harbormaster’s office complete with some potted trees and a place for people to sit and eat a snack, etc. Concerns were raised that this would eliminate some parking.
It was also noted that a proposal to sell lobsters on the public landing was recently shot down by the Select Board.
Select Board member Sophie Romana argued the town needs a public landing policy so the board is not making decisions about these things on the fly. Hedstrom disagreed, arguing they are elected to be leaders and make decisions.
The board voted 3-0-1, approving the aquarium plan. Romana abstained, saying she could not support this process.
The Select Board set a workshop on Short-Term Rentals with the Planning Board for June 28 at 3 p.m.
Coming events in Camden
Camden is Blooming 2023: Camden’s 11th Annual spring weekend celebration of commerce will be held Friday, May 19 through Sunday, May 21. "The weekend is full of sidewalk sales, flowers, and schooner’s kicking off their sailing season. A great time for visitors and locals alike to come into town and see what’s new for the season ahead."
The first Camden Festival of Poetry — May 20, 1-5 p.m., First Congregational Church, 55 Elm St., free and open to the public — "will feature readings by local poets; live musical interludes; discussion groups with poets; an award for an outstanding youth poet; and a reception with book tables to meet participating poets."
