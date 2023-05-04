News

Water rages in Camden May 1

Photo of Mongomery Dam on May 1. 

 Courtesy of Tom Rothwell

CAMDEN — Rising waters in the river and in some residents’ basements was a topic at the Camden Select Board meeting May 2, as was the request from some citizens for water level mandates from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

Ibby Wincklhofer of Lake City Float Service complained that the town did not set the dams to lower water levels in the recent storm, saying her company and the local environment suffered damage. She said loon nests were drowned in the deluge, and recently installed floats drifted away leaving ramps submerged.

