The Camden Select Board voted to approve a waiver for Peopleplace Cooperative Preschool to display painted benches that are also being auctioned in the downtown on sidewalks to raise funds for scholarships. Local artists decorated the benches.

CAMDEN — The Camden Select Board approved purchases of two town vehicles and three department budgets during the July 11 meeting. 

The board voted 4-1 with Sophie Romana opposed to approve the fiscal year 2024 Snow Bowl budget of $1,168,295, which is down about 5%.

