CAMDEN — The Camden Select Board approved purchases of two town vehicles and three department budgets during the July 11 meeting.
The board voted 4-1 with Sophie Romana opposed to approve the fiscal year 2024 Snow Bowl budget of $1,168,295, which is down about 5%.
Romana said during the discussion, "The Snow Bowl has a limited lifespan. That's pretty clear. ...Climate Change is not working in favor of the Snow Bowl."
She proposed hiring a consultant to find out how to turn it into more of a three or four-season enterprise.
It did face challenges last year including the pond not freezing for the Toboggan Championships.
Romana wanted to know what the five to 10-year plan for the Snow Bowl might be. "No one is knocking at the door to buy it," she said.
Select Board Vice Chair Stephanie French disagreed, saying it was "presumptive" to say no one was knocking on the door to buy it. She said she knew of parties interested in buying it. She said she did not want the town to spend money on another study.
The Select Board voted 5-0 to approve the Wastewater Budget and 5-0 again to approve the Opera House Budget.
The board voted 5-0 to approve purchase of a new plow truck for the Public Works Department — a 2023 F350 Super Duty Extended Cab 4-wheel drive truck from Rowe Ford Sales of Westbrook for $69,125. The board did express some concern that the truck is red.
The next vehicle purchase on the agenda prompted more debate. The proposal was to purchase a 2023 Volkswagen all-wheel-drive electric car for the use of Code Enforcement Officer Clint Beveridge, who racks up miles driving around to perform inspections for the town. The bid came in from O'Connor Volkswagen in Augusta.
"This car will receive $15,000 off in rebates, $7,500 for each program bringing the bid price down from $49,901 to $34,901," the memo to the board notes.
Select Board member Chris Nolan argued it would be better for the town to pay mileage reimbursement to the code officer rather than purchase this vehicle. "This is a negative to the town, not a positive," he said.
Town Manager Audra Caler explained that the town asks the employee to use his own vehicle all day driving to do work for the town. Other employees including the fire chief, police chief and harbormaster have town vehicles for their use.
It was also noted that this was an item approved in the budget process already.
Romana argued the work of the code officer is very important and that she was glad this was an electric vehicle.
Nolan said the cost is greater to provide the same service. He said a lot of people in town cannot afford such a vehicle. "I don't think it's necessary to make it an electric vehicle. We're paying a lot. I'm not a fan."
"I would have liked to see a comparison with a gas vehicle," French said.
Romana and Alison McKellar expressed support for the electric vehicle, noting it helps the town's carbon footprint and saves money on maintenance.
The vehicle was approved by a 3-2 vote with French and Nolan opposed.
The board received an update on the situation involving neighbors on the Metcalf Road using herbicide to remove trees from the next-door property. A substantial settlement to resolve the issue is in the works. Planning & Development Director Jeremy Martin said those responsible were working with the town and removing contaminated soil. Fines of hundreds or even thousands per day may be imposed on them.
Chair Tom Hedstrom said he wanted to see fines of $2,500 per day for as many days as the town could get. "This is gross," he said. "This is a ridiculous offense. I have no words for it. I'm astounded."
The board voted to confirm Jacob Gerritsen as a Library Trustee.
The board voted to approve a waiver for Peopleplace Cooperative Preschool to display painted benches that are also being auctioned in the downtown on sidewalks to raise funds for scholarships. Local artists decorated the benches.
The public hearing on the pier moratorium was set for Aug. 8.
The board is also considering some charter changes for the November ballot. French argued there needs to be stipulations in the charter concerning the budget process so that there is public input before the Select Board votes on the budget. She said she has heard from as many as 30 people that they miss having discussions about the budget in open town meetings now that the town has gone to voting on town meeting items at the polls. She worries the public is cut out of the process, and people are regretting voting to change that form of town meeting.