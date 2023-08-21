CAMDEN — Camden and Rockport have reached a verbal agreement to settle a lawsuit filed more than a year ago by Camden against its neighboring town over sewer fees.
"I think there’s a genuine interest in both towns to find a solution that meets both of our needs and keeps Rockport on Camden’s system," Camden Town Manager Audra Caler said Friday, Aug. 18.
Rockport Town Manager Jonathan Duke said Aug. 18 there is a verbal agreement for settlement terms and the details are still being worked out between the communities and select boards.
"Once those terms have been finalized, I would expect each board will have an opportunity to ratify an agreement. However both Camden and Rockport adopted wastewater budgets for this year in recognition of a forthcoming agreement," Duke said.
"We are all optimistic we have reached some desperately needed common ground, but we all have further to go to resolve this matter in the long term. Audra and I are working together to see if there is a better future for Camden and Rockport’s wastewater needs," Duke said.
The towns had two mediation sessions this spring with attorney Durward Parkinson.
Camden filed the lawsuit in June 2022, in the state Superior Court in Knox County against Rockport seeking $201,590 in unpaid sewer fees plus legal fees, costs and expenses and other damages to be determined by the court.
Camden officials argued in the lawsuit that Rockport created its own calculations for what it should pay in violation of the interlocal agreement that had served the two towns since 1990.
Rockport’s wastewater is sent to Camden’s wastewater treatment plant, treated and dumped in Camden Harbor.
The lawsuit states that Rockport was sent a $75,000 invoice for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 and Rockport only paid $9,054 in response. In addition, it failed to make any further payments for the second and third quarters, according to the lawsuit.
In March 2022, Camden send a letter demanding payment. The suit states Rockport did not provide a written response.
“Camden relies on timely payments from Rockport to pay for its share of the total operating costs and some capital expenditures of the Treatment Plant which, due to rising costs, is anticipated to be approximately $300,000 in FY 2023…” according to Camden's court filing last year.
Camden also claimed Rockport was refusing to pay its proportional share of a major $15 million upgrade to the Camden treatment plant.
“The Rockport Select Board has adopted an irrational justification for paying approximately .93 cents per 100 cubic feet of sewage, instead of the current rate of $7.85, based on the flawed premise that... Rockport users do not use ‘the totality of infrastructure’… this irrational argument ignores the reality that no Camden or Rockport user of the treatment plant uses the totality of the infrastructure, but they all have their sewage processed…” the documents stated.
Camden asked the court to order Rockport to pay its bills and its share of the treatment plant renovations; the town is seeking attorneys’ fees and whatever other relief the court sees fit to order.