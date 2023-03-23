News

Mark Benjamin at the Select Board meeting

Mark Benjamin of Botany speaks up at a public hearing before the Camden Select Board March 21. 

 Source: Meeting video screenshot

CAMDEN — The Select Board voted 4-1 March 21 to put two questions on the June town meeting warrant that will allow voters to decide whether to allow adult use cannabis retail stores in town and where those stores could be located.

The proposal came to the town from Mark Benjamin and Ari Meil of Botany, which has a store in Rockland and is building another in Belfast.

Tags

Executive Editor

Daniel Dunkle started working as a journalist in the Midcoast in 1998 as a cub reporter at The Courier-Gazette. He serves as executive editor of The Courier-Gazette, The Camden Herald and The Republican Journal, and covers the town of Camden for the newspapers. In addition to news stories, he has written humor columns, movie reviews, short stories and novels. He lives in Rockland with his wife Christine Dunkle, who also works for MaineStay Media, two children and two useless cats. 

Recommended for you