CAMDEN — The Select Board voted 4-1 March 21 to put two questions on the June town meeting warrant that will allow voters to decide whether to allow adult use cannabis retail stores in town and where those stores could be located.
The proposal came to the town from Mark Benjamin and Ari Meil of Botany, which has a store in Rockland and is building another in Belfast.
Planning and Development Director Jeremy Martin explained the proposed changes to ordinances in a memo to the Select Board: “The amendments would allow a maximum of two (2) adult use retail or medical caregiver stores in Camden. The zones that they would be allowed in are the Downtown Business District(B-1) the Transition Harbor Business District (B-TH) and the Transitional Business District (B-3). There are setback requirements of five hundred (500) feet from the Camden Public Library, schools, and daycare facilities. Based on the setbacks there is a small area of the downtown where the use would be allowed, primarily on Bay View Street and then on Elm Street five hundred (500) feet or so south of Union Street.”
A number of residents turned out to the meeting and expressed passionate opposition to the project. They raised concerns that it would not fit in with the character and brand of Camden; that it could increase the likelihood that children would have access to cannabis; that cannabis products are much more potent than in the past which could have health impacts. Others wrote emails to the Select Board expressing opposition to the project. Some also wrote emails that they favored the project.
One of the areas of concern is the setback requirements from schools and the library. Questions were raised about why the setback in the proposal is 500 feet when the state standard is 1,000 feet, but it was explained that towns can opt for 500 feet and this was what was proposed by the petitioner, Benjamin.
Other concerns included whether this should wait to be put on the ballot until a more detailed ordinance could be created. Martin explained that the town does have an ordinance dealing with cannabis that a town committee put together previously. This is just a minor adjustment to that ordinance.
The big question became whether the Select Board would kill the amendment or send it on to voters.
Select Board member Tom Hedstrom said the question is what the residents want Camden to be. He also argued that the board denies other businesses including restaurants, and it could deny this.
“We are the elected leaders of Camden,” he said. “We don’t have to send it to the voters because it’s controversial.”
Board member Stephanie French questioned whether this was the best version of the amendment and if the town could slow down and create a better question rather than doing this in a six-week push. She also hoped a different version of the question would be less divisive.
Vice Chair Alison McKellar favored sending it to voters, but said she was concerned that voters see a vote of the Select Board to put it on the warrant as a recommendation.
Select Board member Sophie Romana said that if she were not on the Select Board she would, as a citizen of Camden, want a chance to vote on this.
“I’m not sending it to the voters because it’s a hard issue,” she said. “…We’re all building this community. Each of us has a voice in building this community and we owe it to all the voters in Camden to have the chance to express themselves by saying yea or nay.”
The board opted to put two questions on the warrant. The first one will present the proposal as it was made by the petitioner with a 500-foot setback and in all of the zones mentioned above. The second proposal would have a 1,000-foot setback from schools and the library, etc. and it would be limited by that to one zone.
A person in favor of the proposal would want to vote yes on the first question. Someone entirely opposed to cannabis stores in Camden should vote no to both questions. Someone who approves of them only if they have a 1,000-foot setback would want to vote yes on the second question.
The vote to put these questions on the warrant was 4-1 with Hedstrom opposed.
Meil said later the outcome was good from Botany’s perspective since the issue will be sent to the voters. He said now the goal is outreach and education so everyone knows what they are voting for.