CAMDEN — In a letter to postal customers March 29, the U.S. Postal Service has announced the reopening plans for the Camden Post office.
"The day has finally arrived," the letter from Postmaster Sarah Chapman states. "The Camden Post Office will be reopening the week of April 8, 2023. We will be moving the PO boxes back to Camden on Saturday, April 8th."
"Your mail will not be available on Saturday, April 8th and Monday, April 10th to provide time to move the mail back to Camden. On Tuesday, April 11th mail will be available by mid-morning, as it was prior to the move."
"The retail operation will not be fully functional that first week, however, we do expect to be up and running for retail operations by the following Monday, April 17th. We will, however, be able to assist you with PO box specific needs starting Tuesday, April 11th.
"Please return the key for your Rockland PO box to the retail staff in Rockland before Saturday, April 8th. Any mail and parcels accumulated in Rockland will be moved to Camden."
"Thank you for your patience this year. We look forward to reopening and continuing to provide excellent service."
The Post Office was closed abruptly in September for renovations and construction work. Little information has been provided by the Postal Service since that time.
