News

Camden Post Office

The Camden Post Office as seen from Bay View Street. 

 Photo by Daniel Dunkle

CAMDEN — In a letter to postal customers March 29, the U.S. Postal Service has announced the reopening plans for the Camden Post office.

"The day has finally arrived," the letter from Postmaster Sarah Chapman states. "The Camden Post Office will be reopening the week of April 8, 2023. We will be moving the PO boxes back to Camden on Saturday, April 8th."

Tags

Executive Editor

Daniel Dunkle started working as a journalist in the Midcoast in 1998 as a cub reporter at The Courier-Gazette. He serves as executive editor of The Courier-Gazette, The Camden Herald and The Republican Journal, and covers the town of Camden for the newspapers. In addition to news stories, he has written humor columns, movie reviews, short stories and novels. He lives in Rockland with his wife Christine Dunkle, who also works for MaineStay Media, two children and two useless cats. 

Recommended for you