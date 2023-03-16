News

Camden Post Office

The Camden Post Office as seen from Bay View Street. 

 Photo by Daniel Dunkle

CAMDEN — People in Camden are wondering when and if the Camden Post Office is going to reopen after it closed abruptly in September.

Select Board Chair Bob Falciani spoke to the issue briefly in a recent meeting, saying he believed that it would open for non-retail operations in the first half of April, with the rest of the services to be back in place shortly thereafter in April.

Executive Editor

Daniel Dunkle started working as a journalist in the Midcoast in 1998 as a cub reporter at The Courier-Gazette. He serves as executive editor of The Courier-Gazette, The Camden Herald and The Republican Journal, and covers the town of Camden for the newspapers. In addition to news stories, he has written humor columns, movie reviews, short stories and novels. He lives in Rockland with his wife Christine Dunkle, who also works for MaineStay Media, two children and two useless cats. 

