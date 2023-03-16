CAMDEN — People in Camden are wondering when and if the Camden Post Office is going to reopen after it closed abruptly in September.
Select Board Chair Bob Falciani spoke to the issue briefly in a recent meeting, saying he believed that it would open for non-retail operations in the first half of April, with the rest of the services to be back in place shortly thereafter in April.
“They’re shooting for this spring but there is no firm date at this time,” said Steve Doherty, a Strategic Communications Specialist for the United States Postal Service in Boston.
He did not respond to other questions. For example, the Post Office was closed to allow for renovations and construction. He did not provide any information about how that construction work has gone.
Falciani had mentioned that a new postmaster had been hired for Camden, but the official postal service spokesperson has not responded to questions about that.
Falciani said he did not believe the plan is to permanently close this post office.
The postal service has held two hiring fairs at the Camden Town Office recently.
Not much information has been provided about the nature of the construction project. At one point it was reported that it was to replace antiquated elevators.
