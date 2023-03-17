CAMDEN — The Planning Board continued its discussion of potential changes to the ordinances regulating piers, docks and floats in the outer and coastal harbor during a meeting March 15.
The town has had a moratorium on private pier construction while the Harbor Committee considered possible changes to the regulations to account for sea level rise, environmental concerns and public access issues related to piers.
The Planning Board has voted to send those recommendations on to the Select Board, but it also has proposed that a working group be formed in the town to look at the issues that includes stakeholders from the Harbor Committee, the Planning Board and the Conservation Commission.
The board also included that this group would look at the issue up to and including a complete ban on private piers in the outer and coastal harbor.
The Planning Board voted 5-0 to approve the lengthy and complicated motion during the meeting.
The Harbor Committee had recommended changes including raising the maximum height of piers from six to eight feet. The recommendations are likely to go to voters in November.
In addition, it has suggested a workshop on short-term rentals involving both the Planning Board and the Select Board.
