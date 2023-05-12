ROCKLAND - A 35-year-old Camden man -- who was convicted last year of aggravated assault and criminal threatening against a woman who said she had been held against her will for more than a week -- is behind bars again after police said he contacted the victim.
Robert J. Ellis is being held without bail for allegedly violating his probation. Papers filed in court by the probation office and district attorney's office states that Ellis contacted the victim on March 13, 2023 even though conditions of his probation included a prohibition on contact with the woman.
He then stayed at her residence for two days and stole her cellphone and $70 to $80, according to the motion for probation revocation filed in the Knox County court.
A status conference was held Thursday May 11 but no agreement was reached, according to Deputy District Attorney Christopher Fernald. Another hearing will be scheduled, he said.
Ellis entered no contest pleas Sept. 8, 2022 in the Knox County court to aggravated assault, criminal threatening, and violating a condition of release. More serious charges of kidnapping and gross sexual assault were dismissed.
Justice Daniel Billings accepted the sentence agreement reached between the district attorney’s office and defense and sentenced Ellis to four years in jail with all but one year suspended. Ellis has been held since his arrest in October 2021 and was released shortly after the September sentencing hearing.
Ellis was also placed on probation for three years and required to undergo counseling, attend domestic violence court, complete a domestic violence treatment program, and not contact the victim.
Deputy District Attorney Fernald said kast year the agreement was reached after the victim wrote a letter to the court, saying she did not want to testify at trial. Jury selection had been scheduled for the following week for Ellis.
The court appointed the woman an attorney, Marina Sideris, to represent her interests last year. Sideris said last year her client completely supported the sentence agreement negotiated between the state and defense.