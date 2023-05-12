News

 By Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND - A 35-year-old Camden man -- who was convicted last year of aggravated assault and criminal threatening against a woman who said she had been held against her will for more than a week -- is behind bars again after police said he contacted the victim.

Robert J. Ellis is being held without bail for allegedly violating his probation. Papers filed in court by the probation office and district attorney's office states that Ellis contacted the victim on March 13, 2023 even though conditions of his probation included a prohibition on contact with the woman.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

