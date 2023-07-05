featured Camden celebrates Fourth of July Staff Jul 5, 2023 Jul 5, 2023 Updated 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Camden Area Youth Seamanship Program 2023 4th of July harbor parade. Photo by Wendell Greer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Camden celebrated the Fourth of July on Tuesday with music and events, culminating with fireworks over the harbor. Camden Area Youth Seamanship Program 2023 4th of July harbor parade. Photo by Wendell Greer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Biz Briefs Museums Collaborate to Bring Sunken Steamboat Documentary to the Midcoast Lost/Missing Pet Resources Join Us! Become a Strand Member! $7 Movie tickets, $25 Met Opera tickets and more! Maine Lobster Festival On a Mission to Add 200 Volunteers in 10 Days! Mount Desert Island Office Welcomes Kristi Jacoby More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers Longer hours, more items! New hours start next week. Maine Made is all we carry! We have things you won’t find just anywhere!! Strand Summer Story Drive! 100 years of stories are being collected. We want to hear yours. More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists