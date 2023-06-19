News

Camden Maine

Camden Town Office

 

CAMDEN — The Planning Board has been gathering information on the issue of short-term rentals in preparation for a workshop June 28 with the Select Board to propose ordinance changes and regulations. 

The Planning Board held a workshop June 15 and had in its packet information on what other communities in Maine have done, a legal perspective from the Preti Flaherty law firm, testimony from John Root, who was Rockland's code enforcement officer when the city was working on its short-term rental regulations, and articles on the topic. 





Daniel Dunkle started working as a journalist in the Midcoast in 1998 as a cub reporter at The Courier-Gazette. He serves as executive editor of The Courier-Gazette, The Camden Herald and The Republican Journal, and covers the town of Camden for the newspapers. In addition to news stories, he has written humor columns, movie reviews, short stories and novels. He lives in Rockland with his wife Christine Dunkle, who also works for MaineStay Media, two children and two useless cats. 

