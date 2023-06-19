CAMDEN — The Planning Board has been gathering information on the issue of short-term rentals in preparation for a workshop June 28 with the Select Board to propose ordinance changes and regulations.
The Planning Board held a workshop June 15 and had in its packet information on what other communities in Maine have done, a legal perspective from the Preti Flaherty law firm, testimony from John Root, who was Rockland's code enforcement officer when the city was working on its short-term rental regulations, and articles on the topic.
There are a number of concerns about unregulated short-term rentals in coastal communities. Planning Board member Lucia deCordre said she represents the traditional lodging community and noted that bed & breakfasts and inns have to obtain business licenses and meet food and safety requirements. They are heavily regulated. She said a lot is going on behind the scenes with short-term rentals, which are offering the same service without the regulation.
Others have raised concerns about short-term rentals taking away from long-term rental offerings and housing. The area is currently seeing a crisis in the lack of affordable and workforce housing available.
Richard Thackeray, who watched the meeting but is not on the board, said he would like to push back on that issue. He said that if his rental could not be a short-term rental, the property might simply be sold, and it would not be in the range of affordable or workforce housing.
Planning board members and town officials seemed to understand his point. It was noted that in the past, many of the summer homes in town were rented out as longer-term rentals 9 months out of the year in the off season and that market has now dried up as well.
There are concerns as well that an overabundance of short-term rentals could lead to an "incremental loss of character" in the town's neighborhoods.
Board members are concerned about out-of-state corporate entities buying up houses and renting them out while not having on-scene people who would be accountable to the community.
They also raised concerns about renters not knowing what to do with their trash and trying to use privately owned dumpsters downtown.
The solution?
Planning & Development Director Jeremy Martin outlined some of the needed regulation: each rental should be licensed and pay a licensing fee; the town would hire a consulting firm to track all of the rentals in town to see if they are registered; meet health and safety requirements; and possibly comply with inspections.
The fee would be high enough to pay for the consulting firm and enforcement efforts such as inspections.
Any ordinance change or regulations would have to be approved by residents at the polls.
The next step will be the meeting between the Select Board and Planning Board on this topic. The meeting is set for June 28 at 3 p.m., according to Camden's town website calendar.
Daniel Dunkle started working as a journalist in the Midcoast in 1998 as a cub reporter at The Courier-Gazette. He serves as executive editor of The Courier-Gazette, The Camden Herald and The Republican Journal, and covers the town of Camden for the newspapers. In addition to news stories, he has written humor columns, movie reviews, short stories and novels. He lives in Rockland with his wife Christine Dunkle, who also works for MaineStay Media, two children and two useless cats.