The Five-Town Community School District Board was briefed Wednesday night April 5 on the proposed 2023-2024 budget by Business Manager Peter Orne.

 By Stephen Betts

CAMDEN -- The Five-Town Community School District and the Camden-Rockport school boards gave unanimous approval with no debate at their meetings on Wednesday evening April 5 for the districts' 2023-2024 budgets.

The budgets will now to go residents at district-wide meetings in which any registered voter of the communities can attend and vote.

