CAMDEN -- The Five-Town Community School District and the Camden-Rockport school boards gave unanimous approval with no debate at their meetings on Wednesday evening April 5 for the districts' 2023-2024 budgets.
The budgets will now to go residents at district-wide meetings in which any registered voter of the communities can attend and vote.
The Five-Town CSD budget for 2023-2024 is proposed at $15.5 million, an increase of 17 percent ($2,284,000) from the approved 2022-2023 budget.
The budget includes $2,000 cost-of-living increases for teachers, the addition of two social workers, and additional special education programs. There is also money for considerable paving in the proposed budget.
Enrollment at Camden Hills Regional High School is at its highest level at 729 for 2023.
The special education budget is up 23 percent, reaching nearly $2 million.
The tax impact on the five communities will rise district-wide by 4.7 percent. Superintendent Maria Libby said with the recent re-calculation of state aid by the Maine Department of Education, Rockport is no longer a zero receiver with the town getting $64,000. The tax impact by town ranges from a high of 6.4 percent for Lincolnville to a low of 2.9 percent for Hope.
The district-wide budget meeting for the public is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 at the Bisbee Theater at the Camden-Rockport Middle School in Camden.
Whatever budget is approved by residents at that meeting will go for a yes or no vote at the polls in the five towns on Tuesday, June 13.
The budget includes the $2,000 cost-of-living increases for teachers. The budget also includes a behavior specialist which has been paid for the past three years by federal funds, two lunch monitors at the elementary school, 10 bus monitors for the elementary school, a part-time athletic trainer support position, and an additional groundskeeper/maintenance position.
Camden will pay an additional $507,000 (5.5 percent). Rockport will pay an additional $275,000 (3.9 percent).
Camden has 391 students and Rockport 324.
The district-wide budget meeting for the public is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 at the Bisbee Theater at the Camden-Rockport Middle School in Camden.
The budget approved at that meeting will also go to a yes or no vote at the polls in the two towns on June 13.