CAMDEN — The few residents who turned out Tuesday evening for the Five-Town Community School District and the School Administrative District 28 budget meetings approved the spending packages as recommended by the Boards.
Superintendent Maria Libby said Wednesday, May 17, that both budgets were approved unanimously at the budget meetings held May 16. Fifteen people voted on the SAD 28 budget (which serves Camden and Rockport) and 20 for the CSD which oversees the high school that serves Camden, Rockport, Hope, Appleton and Lincolnville.
Both budgets will now go to voters for a yes or no validation vote at the polls on Tuesday, June 13 in each of the municipalities.
The Five-Town CSD budget for 2023-2024 is proposed at $15.5 million, an increase of 17 percent ($2,284,000) from the approved 2022-2023 budget.
The budget includes $2,000 cost-of-living increases for teachers, the addition of two social workers, and additional special education programs. There is also money for considerable paving in the proposed budget.
Enrollment at Camden Hills Regional High School is at its highest level at 729 for 2023.
The special education budget is up 23 percent, reaching nearly $2 million.
The tax impact on the five communities will rise district-wide by 4.7 percent. The tax impact by town ranges from a high of 6.4 percent for Lincolnville to a low of 2.9 percent for Hope.
The budget includes the $2,000 cost-of-living increases for teachers. The budget also includes a behavior specialist which has been paid for the past three years by federal funds, two lunch monitors at the elementary school, 10 bus monitors for the elementary school, a part-time athletic trainer support position and an additional groundskeeper/maintenance position.
Camden will pay an additional $507,000 (5.5 percent). Rockport will pay an additional $275,000 (3.9 percent).
Camden has 391 students and Rockport 324.
Both public budget meetings were held at the Bisbee Theater at the Camden-Rockport Middle School in Camden.