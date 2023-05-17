News

Five-Town CSD meeting

The budget developed by the Five-Town Community School District Board (shown here at an April 5 meeting) was approved by residents Tuesday evening May 16.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

CAMDEN — The few residents who turned out Tuesday evening for the Five-Town Community School District and the School Administrative District 28 budget meetings approved the spending packages as recommended by the Boards.

Superintendent Maria Libby said Wednesday, May 17, that both budgets were approved unanimously at the budget meetings held May 16. Fifteen people voted on the SAD 28 budget (which serves Camden and Rockport) and 20 for the CSD which oversees the high school that serves Camden, Rockport, Hope, Appleton and Lincolnville.

Both budgets will now go to voters for a yes or no validation vote at the polls on Tuesday, June 13 in each of the municipalities.

The Five-Town CSD budget for 2023-2024 is proposed at $15.5 million, an increase of 17 percent ($2,284,000) from the approved 2022-2023 budget.

