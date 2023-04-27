News

Shay, Donnelly, Cafe Miranda

From left, Barbara Shay and Ev Donnelly stand in front of Cafe Miranda, where The Excellent Dog will be parked. Photo by Freyja Grey

 Photo by Freyja Grey

ROCKLAND — Café Miranda is making a return, but not in the way Rockland residents might remember.

Chef and co-owner Kerry Altiero said the restaurant will be launching its latest endeavor in the form of a European-style hotdog cart, christened The Excellent Dog. Opening day is May 26 and operations will continue to run as a trial season Fridays through Sundays until October.

Excellent Dog

The Excellent Dog beverage cart. Image from Kerry Altiero

