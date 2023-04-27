ROCKLAND — Café Miranda is making a return, but not in the way Rockland residents might remember.
Chef and co-owner Kerry Altiero said the restaurant will be launching its latest endeavor in the form of a European-style hotdog cart, christened The Excellent Dog. Opening day is May 26 and operations will continue to run as a trial season Fridays through Sundays until October.
Former guests of Café Miranda should expect a significant menu change, as the selection will be quite pared down from previous days. Though Altiero will be offering diners more refined options, he said he will be bringing back the carnival-style patio that visitors loved during summer of 2022.
The Excellent Dog will be attached to a tricycle Vespa and parked in front of Miranda. The Vespa will have beverage taps, and the cart will offer plenty of grab-and-go options if guests do not choose to enjoy their food at tables around fire pits.
Some menu features include a surf-and-turf hotdog heaped with lobster, as well as a brunch hotdog on Sundays. Saturday evenings will feature live music from local musician Eenor.
The Vespa end of The Excellent Dog will have thoughtfully curated beverages on tap, including prosecco. Espresso beverages and coffee will also be available, and Altiero’s buisness partner Ev Donnelly will be providing what she hopes will be an exciting selection of nonalcoholic beverages.
Donnelly, who will be front-and-center serving customers along with operations manager Barbara Shay, said she is thrilled to do something fresh and unique. “I am so happy to welcome the locals back; I am so excited to be waiting on people I love,” she said. The popular restaurant has emerged from a winter metamorphosis and is “awaiting her next incantation,” said Donnelly.
Donnelly and Altiero first opened Café Miranda 30 years ago. Donnelly worked her first summer at the café shortly after learning she was pregnant with her son, and three decades later she is still thinking of ways to reinvent the restaurant she loves.
Though Café Miranda itself will not be operating as a restaurant on a regular basis, the building will be available to rent for special occasions.
All of Café Miranda’s equipment will be available for use during events, Altiero said. Guests need only bring their own caterers and food.
In addition to the launch of The Excellent Dog, Café Miranda will have a celebratory event this summer. “Thanks to our great staff, customers and community, we will be making a return in time for our 30th anniversary celebration on June 9th,” Altiero said.
While Altiero discussed an exclusive, “prix fixe” menu, he also liked the idea of opening up the event in a more casual way to as many guests as possible.
The final details are being worked out, but Altiero, Donnelly and Shay hope it will be a celebration to be remembered.