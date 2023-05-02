CAMDEN — A unique new restaurant by the name of Mosaic is making its debut on Elm Street this month.
Mosaic is not your Midcoast mother’s cooking. It is the accumulation of all the Scott-Teel family’s favorite foods. The eclectic menu includes an impressive offering of tacos, salads and more than one version of paella. The restaurant itself is a fresh, airy space which will highlight art from local talents, and the vibe feels open and playful, a testament to the genesis of its menu.
“We are offering what we most love to cook and eat. It’s not a Mexican restaurant; it’s a blended inspiration from many different places,” said chef and owner Hannah Scott.
The Scott-Teel family, owners Hannah and Troy, and their blended brood of four children, are making their dining business a family affair.
Eldest son Teo acted as a contributing designer and carpenter for the restaurant along with his time spent concocting fermented salsa verde in the kitchen. Daughter Auren perfected the handmade corn tortillas that will serve as a vehicle for chicken Tinga, pulled brisket and baked fish tacos. “We want to offer delicious staples in a healthier form,” explained Hannah of the baked fish.
Hannah previously worked as a private chef aboard a yacht that her husband, Troy Scott, captained. Though Hannah eventually stepped away, the long stretches of Troy’s travels led to a reevaluation of their work-life balance. When the opportunity arose to occupy the boutique restaurant space where BOWA (Best of What’s Around) once served guests, multiple family meetings soon gave way to a plan of execution.
BOWA vacated, and all six family members went to work.
All four of the Scott-Teel children have contributed their respective opinions to menu selections and helped to create kitchen concoctions. They will continue working to serve guests throughout the summer in the front and back-of-house.
With an emphasis on their food menu, owners Troy and Hannah said there will not be a full bar, but there will be specialty cocktails and local canned beer.
Mosaic is set to open May 4th and its operating hours will be 11:30-9, Thursday through Monday.