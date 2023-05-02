Business

Mosaic owners

Mosaic owners and Scott-Teel family members, from left: Hannah, Teo, and Troy.

 By Freyja Grey

CAMDEN — A unique new restaurant by the name of Mosaic is making its debut on Elm Street this month.

Mosaic is not your Midcoast mother’s cooking. It is the accumulation of all the Scott-Teel family’s favorite foods. The eclectic menu includes an impressive offering of tacos, salads and more than one version of paella. The restaurant itself is a fresh, airy space which will highlight art from local talents, and the vibe feels open and playful, a testament to the genesis of its menu.

Tags

Reporter

Freyja hails from Texas and enjoys being on the water, cuddling her cats, cooking for friends and listening to her partner play piano.

Recommended for you