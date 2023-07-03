CAMDEN — Gypsy Rose Tavern — a Camden hot spot for live music and entertainment for the past several months — closed its doors effective immediately this week.
Co-owner of the business Ean Flannigan confirmed Monday, July 3, that the restaurant next to Cedar Crest Inn on Elm Street will be under new management and going in a new, quieter direction.
Flannigan partnered with Reade Brower (who also owns the Camden Herald and The Courier-Gazette) to open the Gypsy Rose in that location, and Flannigan said the plan was for him to buy out Brower's part of the business. In a recent meeting with Cedar Crest owners, Ted and Jill Hugger, it became clear that they had envisioned a quiet place for a meal for inn customers with quiet musical acts for entertainment. They raised concerns about customers of the tavern taking up parking spaces. In addition, it has become a late-night venue.
Ted Hugger said July 3 the group in the meeting reached a consensus that this was not a good fit for the hotel.
"It's funny we had to close because we were so successful," Flannigan said.
He said everyone he has talked to about it has been devastated by the news, and it means laying off 12 people.
He said he still plans to buy the name, "Gypsy Rose" and the concept and hopes to reopen at another venue.
The plan is for the restaurant space there to continue to serve meals including breakfast for inn customers going forward, but under new management.
In addition, he confirmed some of the employees were staying at the inn for housing during the winter off season.
During its brief run, the tavern was a popular hangout and even included wedding parties that celebrated there long into the night.
"We never in a million years thought Gypsy Rose would turn out like it did," Flannigan said.
Gypsy Rose featured local musicians and bands, including The Little Cornbread Muffins, Emmett Lalor and Company, The Roots Rock Ramblers, The Blind Albert Trio and Electric Bonfire.