Gypsy Rose Tavern

Gypsy Rose Tavern.

 Photo by Christine Simmonds

CAMDEN — Gypsy Rose Tavern — a Camden hot spot for live music and entertainment for the past several months — closed its doors effective immediately this week. 

Co-owner of the business Ean Flannigan confirmed Monday, July 3, that the restaurant next to Cedar Crest Inn on Elm Street will be under new management and going in a new, quieter direction. 

Ean Flannigan, co-owner of the Gypsy Rose Tavern in Camden, serves up two burgers Saturday, Feb. 18. Photo by Christine Simmonds

