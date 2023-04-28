Eric Belley hopes he is bringing positive changes and a fresh vibe to the Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce.
When Belley moved from Florida to Appleton in April of 2022, he had plans to remodel his home and travel with his fiancée, Bonny Gochenauer. Wanting to embrace a more adventurous lifestyle, he and Gochenauer had been searching for a camper to take cross-country with their two golden doodles, Buddy and Belle. Those plans did not come to fruition as they were unable to purchase an RV due to low inventory. Instead, he found himself at a crossroads with his career.
When a friend suggested that he consider applying for the leadership role at the chamber, he placed his traveling dreams on hold. Belley, 60, took on the role of president and CEO of Maine’s third-largest chamber of commerce in September of 2022 after submitting his resume for the position at 4 p.m. on the last day of application acceptance.
“I was on the fence, but as I thought about it, I decided to take my 45 years of accumulative work experience in banking, consulting, sales and entrepreneurial skills and put them to work...I love it. It’s quite different from my previous career choices,” he said of his position.
Belley first came to the Midcoast in 2000 when he began facilitating large bank mergers on a national level, eventually launching a call center and developing websites for First National Bank. That led him into s successful business banking career from 2002 through 2016. In August of 2014 he was elected treasurer of United Midcoast Charities where he swiftly uncovered a multimillion-dollar embezzlement scheme. On his whistleblowing, Belley said, “I have always taken my responsibilities seriously. I never questioned exposing the theft, and I like to think that plays into my credibility. My integrity is all I have at the end of the day.”
Belley’s swift action led to the arrest and conviction of the culprit and the recouping of most of the funds, which is rarely the case for embezzlement schemes. Belley worked to rebuild the trust with donors, and UMC thrives today.
As for utilizing his natural talents within his roles at the chamber of commerce, Belley finds that helping members of the community build relationships with one another is his greatest passion.
“One of my goals is to bring a different energy to my role. I serve 750 chamber members who all have unique needs and expectations, and my goal is to get them engaged to find commonality,” he said. “I believe that something positive emerges from every meeting I facilitate, whether that’s a referral or fresh idea, good things are borne from relationship-building and communication with each other.”
He went on to explain how a shared workspace for local business owners to discuss the issues that plague them might lead to volume purchasing at discounted prices, or even affordable group healthcare rates.
Though small businesses in the area may not necessarily feel competitive toward each other, they are not collaborating in a problem-solving way either, he said. He wants to change that. He finds that many business owners internalize their issues rather than solve them, and though it may take radical vulnerability and communication, he wants to see partnerships that result in financial breaks for everyone. Belley observed how the community rallies when a tragedy occurs, and he wants to carry those practices into business endeavors.
“The people here take care of each other,” he said. “It’s just what we do.”
“Currently, the chamber of commerce is not considered a one-stop shop or primary resource for the community,” Belley said. “We are not viewed that way. We could be; we should be.”
Rather than seeing people ask local Facebook groups about where to find a good plumber, he would like locals to utilize the chamber’s expertise. While he acknowledges that it will take time to build that trust, he is confident that he is making strides.
Belley also wants to prime the next generation of workers for positions of power within the workforce by opening channels for them to explore different career opportunities in the surrounding communities. He explained that when young people engage with employers at an early age, it helps them build confidence and self-esteem. He wants the community to understand that he is determined to give the same level of respect and dignity to everyone, regardless of economic background or age.
He said, “Many intelligent, productive young people in the area will become valuable community members. We need to keep them here; they are our future.”
As for Belley’s future, he looks forward to the possibility of taking his road trip once his contract expires.
In 2021, he took a seven-day journey from Florida to Maine with his sister, Pauline. What was meant to be a short, solo trip turned into a photography escapade as the two travelers avoided highways, visited small-town diners and took in sights and sounds in a way Belley had never experienced.
“I forewent my logical tendencies to discover a way of living that was more fun than it was direct. I gained a new perspective,” he said. “It was a wonderful adventure, and it reminded me to enjoy the journey and not just reaching the destination.”
Belley utilizes this newfound outlook within his chamber position, and it shows in his long-term plans for the region.
“I’m not doing the same thing every day, and that keeps it fresh and interesting.”