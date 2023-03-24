LINCOLNVILLE — Maksym Isakov is many things. One thing he is not is afraid of a challenge.
Entrepreneur, refugee, husband and father, Isakov answers to them all. He is also a survivor. The 27-year-old Ukrainian has weathered a storm of unfortunate circumstance and emerged with his family, and dreams, intact.
“I’m really grateful,” said Isakov, who was forced to flee Ukraine in 2022 when the Russians invaded. "My family is safe and I have mentors that have helped me start and grow my business.”
That business is KAVKA, the Ukrainian word for coffee. Kavka ships roasted beans to clients all over the United States. Isakov is partnering with local business leader Reade Brower, owner of The Republican Journal and MaineStay Media, on the project.
“Originally, I intended to open coffee shops over here,” Isakov said. “I had several successful (cafés) in the Ukraine.”
In 2019 Isakov sold his Ukrainian coffee shops, reinvesting the money in a car dealership. The Russians invaded and it quickly dawned on Isakov that very few people could afford automobiles. It was also paramount that he get Kayrna, his wife of six years, and their two sons, Matvii and Mark, to safety.
“When the war started, I sent Karyna and the boys to Poland,” Isakov said. “They had to come back to Ukraine in order fgor me to fill out the paperwork to get us to the United States.”
Technically considered refugees, the Isakov family must be sponsored by individuals with U.S. citizenship. Lance Ahearn, the owner of Salt Water Farm in Lincolnville, has provided the family with sponsorship.
“Lance is my mentor,” Isakov said. “He’s a great businessman, but he’s such a great human being. I can’t thank him any more for what he has done for my family.”
When Russia invaded Ukraine, Isakov began making plans to relocate to the United States based on his past experience in this country, and in Lincolnville.
“I came here as a high school exchange student in 2015,” Isakov said. “I worked at the Mt. Battie Motel. Karyna also worked in this area. It’s how we met.”
The two were engaged in 2015 on a trip to New York where Isakov popped the question on the top of the Empire State Building.
The Isakov family relocated to Lincolnville in the summer of 2022 and Maks, as he is known, began looking for ways to return to the coffee business. After scouting several locations throughout the Midcoast, a visit to a local coffee shop took him down another road.
“I went to Green Tree and John said I should try roasting my own coffee,” Isakov said. Green Tree and Coffee is based in Lincolnville and owned by John Ostrand. The business roasts its own coffee beans. At first, Isakov balked at the idea.
“I didn’t have any experience in roasting,” he said, “but I started reading some books and John was willing to show me how. He’s become another mentor.”
Isakov made regular trips to Green Tree to learn the roasting process under Ostand’s supervision.
“He’s a great kid,” Ostrand said. “I’m happy to help.”
The idea of opening coffee shops has been put on hold. Kavka now purchases its beans from Green Tree and packages them for shipment. Isakov has also partnered with local businesses to drop off the one-pound bags for easy pickup. Clients can order Kavka coffee directly from the website.
“I want to purchase a roaster and own my own business,” Isakov said. “That will take time, but I have a lot of support.”
It is support that keeps the Isakov family in Lincolnville.
When the family relocated to Lincolnville in 2022, they planned to move to Chicago, home to a large population of Ukrainians. That plan, too, was altered when Isakov saw the local support for his home country.
“I see (Ukrainian) flags everywhere,” Isakov said. “So many people have approached me to offer their support. This country, this area, is amazing.”
Isakov is currently selling his craft beans through social media channels like Facebook and Instagram and says his business is doing well.
“I got orders from California and Nevada yesterday,” Isakov said. “I almost cried. Things are really picking up and I couldn’t have done this without people like Lance and John, and the support of the community. You ask what brought me here, I think it was fate.”