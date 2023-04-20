Business

Camden Rotary Club grant recipients

Six local nonprofit organizations received Camden Rotary Club grants on April 18. Left to right are Lana Arau, Midcoast Recreation Center; Katy Green, Marine Mammals of Maine; Whitney Files, Penobscot Bay YMCA; Lorain Francis, Knox County Gleaners; Elizabeth Schuh, MCH Meals on Wheels; and Meredith Batley, Knox Clinic. The Club’s charitable grants committee chair, Richard Householder, presented the awards.

CAMDEN — The Camden Rotary Club has awarded six grant awards totaling $30,000 to assist local nonprofit organizations this year.

The Knox Clinic received $10,000 for its dental program, which has experienced so much demand for its services that it needed to hire a new dentist and dental assistant. Since 1999, the Clinic has provided free or low-cost medical, dental, prescription assistance, mental health, and wellness services to uninsured and underinsured people in the Knox County area.

Tags

