CAMDEN — The Board of Directors of Camden National Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Camden National Bank, has announced the appointment of Simon Griffiths, age 50, as the successor to current president and chief executive officer, Gregory Dufour, age 63, effective Dec. 31, 2023.
Griffiths will join Camden National on or around Nov. 20 as executive vice president & chief operating officer. He will become president and CEO of Camden National, as well as a member of the board of directors of each organization, effective Jan. 1, 2024. Dufour will remain with Camden National as an advisor for several months following his retirement on Dec. 31, 2023.
“It is a great privilege for me to join Camden National during a time that holds great opportunity for growth with an organization so deeply rooted in the communities it serves,” said Griffiths. “I am committed to maintaining the award-winning culture and customer service fostered during Greg’s distinguished leadership. I look forward to working closely with Greg, alongside an outstanding leadership team, board of directors, and employees who are all dedicated to delivering for customers, communities, and shareholders.”
Griffiths most recently served as executive vice president – head of core banking at Citizens Bank, managing the retail and business banking channels, including nearly 1,100 branches, commercial real estate, deposit and checking business, and new market expansion. He joined Citizens Bank in 2015 from Santander Bank, where he served as executive vice president, managing director retail network. Griffiths started his banking career at Washington Mutual Bank in 2002, which was acquired by JP Morgan Chase in 2008.
Griffiths received his Bachelor of Laws at the University of Sheffield in England. He became a board member of Invest in Girls in 2019, which merged with the Council for Economic Education, where he now serves on the Invest in Girls Program Advisory Committee and actively volunteers with Minds Matter.
“It has been an honor to serve as Camden National’s President and CEO,” said Dufour. “In my 22 years with Camden National, I have been fortunate to work with a great team of fellow employees and our Board of Directors in serving our customers, communities, shareholders, and each other. I am delighted that our Board of Directors has selected a successor with deep experience and commitment to guide the Bank into the future. I look forward to working closely with Simon and the executive team to ensure a smooth transition.”