Business

CAMDEN — The Board of Directors of Camden National Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Camden National Bank, has announced the appointment of Simon Griffiths, age 50, as the successor to current president and chief executive officer, Gregory Dufour, age 63, effective Dec. 31, 2023.

Griffiths will join Camden National on or around Nov. 20 as executive vice president & chief operating officer. He will become president and CEO of Camden National, as well as a member of the board of directors of each organization, effective Jan. 1, 2024. Dufour will remain with Camden National as an advisor for several months following his retirement on Dec. 31, 2023.