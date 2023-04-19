Business

CAMDEN — Camden National Bank has been named to Forbes 2023 World’s Best Banks List for the third consecutive year, ranking in the top 20 of U.S. banks being recognized. The recognition results from a collaboration between Forbes and Statista to conduct a consumer survey that evaluated feedback from 48,000 banking customers across 32 countries. The banks that earned a spot were evaluated in categories such as digital services, customer services, financial advice, and trust.

“This accolade reflects the unwavering dedication each of our employees brings to work every day to serve our customers and communities. We’re dedicated to making people’s lives better, helping businesses thrive, and strengthening the communities we serve,” said Gregory A. Dufour, president & chief executive officer of Camden National Bank. “We’re honored to be recognized once again from Forbes and for the confidence and trust our customers continue to place in our organization.”