CAMDEN — Camden National Bank has once again been named to the list of “Best Places to Work in Maine.” This is the third consecutive year Camden National Bank has earned this honor.

The Best Places to Work in Maine survey and awards program is dedicated to recognizing the state’s best employers and providing organizations with valuable employee feedback. It was created by the Maine State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management, Best Companies Group, and Minneapolis-based BridgeTower Media, with the winners published by Mainebiz.