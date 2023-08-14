CAMDEN — Camden National Bank has once again been named to the list of “Best Places to Work in Maine.” This is the third consecutive year Camden National Bank has earned this honor.
The Best Places to Work in Maine survey and awards program is dedicated to recognizing the state’s best employers and providing organizations with valuable employee feedback. It was created by the Maine State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management, Best Companies Group, and Minneapolis-based BridgeTower Media, with the winners published by Mainebiz.
“We’re thrilled to earn this esteemed honor again,” said Greg Dufour, president and chief executive officer of Camden National Bank. “It is a reflection of everything Camden National Bank offers its employees, as well as an overwhelmingly positive indication of worker engagement, satisfaction, and pride.”
Camden National Bank is a full-service, award-winning community bank with 57 banking centers across Maine and more than 600 employees in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company also provides a hybrid work environment that allows employees the flexibility to work from home and in the office.
Additional recent honors include being named a Customer Experience Leader in U.S. Retail Banking for the last five years; a Customer Experience Leader in U.S. Commercial Small Business Banking for the last three years; the 2022 Lender at Work for Maine award and a top-20 ranking in Forbes’ 2023 list of the World’s Best Banks.
The benefits of working at Camden National Bank include paid time off, a 401(k) with company match, comprehensive health insurance, leadership training programs, paid parental leave, tuition reimbursement, community volunteering opportunities, and more.
“We are always striving to improve based on employee feedback, especially in this tight, highly competitive job market,” said Dufour. “We will continue to recruit top-level talent drawn to our outstanding development opportunities, generous parental leave policy, and community outreach — all of which were crafted from the input of our employees, who we’ll continue to support in an inclusive and empowering environment.”
To strengthen its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and build upon a strong foundation of welcoming and amplifying different voices and perspectives, Camden National Bank appointed a DEI officer to its talent acquisition team in 2023.
To learn about job opportunities and career advancement at Camden National Bank, visit CamdenNational.bank.