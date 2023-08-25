Business

Camden Board Game Resurfaces

Dawn Emery, who grew up in Camden, displays the board game for the town that she found while preparing to move. The game dates back to the 1980s and lists many former local businesses. 

 Photo by Daniel Dunkle

CAMDEN — On a rainy day in 1985, a group of Camden residents might have enjoyed a board game, buying and selling not Park Place or Reading Railroad, but Rankin's Hardware and Camden IGA. 

It turns out that Camden had its own board game, developed in the 1980s. Actually, it had two, if old editions of The Camden Herald are to be believed. 

A stroll into Camden's past

A board game put out by the Knights of Columbus in the 1980s features businesses and organizations from Camden's past. 
camdenboardgameside20823

The board game from the 1980s based on Camden is two-sided, which is unusual, but probably allowed them to feature more local businesses and raise more money. 

Tags

Recommended for you