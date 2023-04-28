ROCKLAND -- The business manager of the Rockland area school district will be leaving at the end of the school year.
And the principal of the elementary school in Rockland has also submitted his resignation effective at the end of the school year.
ROCKLAND -- The business manager of the Rockland area school district will be leaving at the end of the school year.
And the principal of the elementary school in Rockland has also submitted his resignation effective at the end of the school year.
The resignation announcements will be presented to the Regional School Unit 13 Board at its Wednesday, May 3 meeting.
Business Max Black is resigning effective June 30. He was hired in August 2022, succeeding Peter Orne who accepted a job with the Camden school district. Superintendent John McDonald said Black was leaving for personal reasons.
"Max has done a wonderful job for us this year and we wish him well," McDonald said.
The Board is also receiving the resignation of South School Principal Justin Bennett. Bennet has been with the district since 2004 and principal at South School since 2016.
And the resignation, at the end of the school year, of Oceanside Middle School special education teacher Lacey Stone will be presented to the Board.
There will also be retirement notices presented to the Board from seventh grade teacher Vanessa Boynton and high school special education teacher Stephen Hensel.
The Board will also consider the hiring as of Aug. 28, of Kaitlyn O’Donnell, Title I Teacher; Bethany Goding, Title I Teacher; and Julie Frick, kindeergarten teacher, Thomaston Grammar School.
The Board is also scheduled to accept the donation of a scoreboard to Ash Point Community School in Owls Head from Maritime Energy
Reporter
Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.