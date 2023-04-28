News

McLainSchool

The McLain School in Rockland where the administrative offices for RSU 13 are located.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND -- The business manager of the Rockland area school district will be leaving at the end of the school year.

And the principal of the elementary school in Rockland has also submitted his resignation effective at the end of the school year.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

