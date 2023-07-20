CAMDEN — "It has been really really challenging for sailboats," said Jaclyn Gilson of the Schooner Olad on July 19. "It's down dramatically from last year."
Persistent rain, clouds and fog throughout June and July so far have created challenges for a town that makes much of its living catering to summer tourists.
"If it's not rainy, it's foggy," said Gilson.
Fog poses challenges for daysailers, according to Quinn Riordan with Sloop Anjacaa and Schooner Surprise. It can make it dangerous trying to avoid other vessels and rocks. It holds moisture making everything including paying guests wet, and it makes it harder for those taking a sail to see wildlife and the views out on the water.
"It's definitely been a tough summer," he said.
Gilson also noted that weather reports have been inconsistent. In the 21st century, people look at forecasts before deciding what to do with their vacation day and do not plan far in advance. Several times this year, weather predictions have been worse than the actual weather, even in a consistently gloomy summer, causing vacationers to change plans.
Pippin Friden of Camden Harbor Cruises said the fog may mean a few less people interested, but this company has a leg up with motor vessels Lively Lady and Periwinkle providing cover from the rain. Some visitors to the area are interested in a tour of the harbor even in the fog. He said the company has seen fewer cancelations than the open sailboats.
Town Manager Audra Caler said the harbor has seen fewer transient boaters this year, showing a downturn caused by the weather.
At the Camden Deli, Jessie Flynn reported smaller numbers for the summer so far. She said the business is affected by the weather since it depends on people using the upstairs outside deck. The rain has been a problem.
Lily, Lupine & Fern owner Gary Anderson said business has been bad, though the wine seller does not place all of the blame on the weather. He criticized the town limiting parking to two hours, reducing spaces to accommodate wider crosswalks and instituting paid parking. He added higher gas prices and inflation were not helping.
However, not all of the news was bad. Paul Joy of Stone Soup Books said he has been enjoying one of the all-time highs since the mid-1990s. "People are spending and they are not buying just one book at a time. They buy four or five."
With his used book store on an upper floor, rain and colder weather could help sales.
At Zoot Coffee, rain brings the customers in with no outdoor sunny activities to compete. Manager Isabel Crane said the business has also been busier since it moved to its new location at 5 Elm St.
Gary Fowlie of Village Variety Store said the cool weather has likely helped him with craft beer sales.
In the midst of this summer, the town has applications for new businesses in the Planning & Code Office. A micro-bakery called "The Place" is planned for 117 Elm St. next to McDuck's.
In addition, a new farm stand owned by Cooper Funk selling organic produce is planned for Melvin Heights Road.