Quinn with schooners

Quinn Riordan works on the Camden Public Landing July 19 for the Schooner Surprise and Sloop Anjacaa. He and others working on the water have seen challenges this summer due to fog and rain.

 Photo by Daniel Dunkle

CAMDEN — "It has been really really challenging for sailboats," said Jaclyn Gilson of the Schooner Olad on July 19. "It's down dramatically from last year."

Persistent rain, clouds and fog throughout June and July so far have created challenges for a town that makes much of its living catering to summer tourists. 

Pippin in Camden

Pippin Friden of Camden Harbor Cruises. 
Jessie in Camden

Jessie Flynn of the Camden Deli has seen impact on business this summer from the wet weather. 
Gary in Camden

Lily, Lupine & Fern owner Gary Anderson worries about parking changes in Camden.
Zoot in Camden

Jules Lillis, left foreground, and Kailin Fuller at Zoot Coffee in Camden. 

