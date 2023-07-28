News

Jaycie Brown coronation

Jaycie Brown of Union is crowned the 2023 Maine Wild Blueberry Queen on Friday, July 28.

 Photo by Freyja Grey

UNION — Jaycie Elaine Brown was crowned the 2023 Maine Wild Blueberry Queen on Friday, July 28 at the Union Fair.

Brown is from Union and her sponsor was Brodis Blueberries.