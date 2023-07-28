featured Brown named Wild Blueberry Queen Jul 28, 2023 Jul 28, 2023 Updated Jul 28, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Jaycie Brown of Union is crowned the 2023 Maine Wild Blueberry Queen on Friday, July 28. Photo by Freyja Grey Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UNION — Jaycie Elaine Brown was crowned the 2023 Maine Wild Blueberry Queen on Friday, July 28 at the Union Fair.Brown is from Union and her sponsor was Brodis Blueberries.Kylie Marie Blake was named Crown Princess.Blake is from Waldoboro, and was sponsored by Hart's Clary Hill Farm.Jayla Robinson was named Miss Congeniality.Robinson is from Warren and her sponsor was Spruce Mountain Blueberries.A full story with more details will be coming soon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wild Blueberry Queen Union Fair Maine Wild Blueberry Festival Recommended for you Biz Briefs Become a Strand Member! Discounted Met Opera tickets, film tickets and more! Join Us! Museum to Feature Schierholt’s Documentary on Rockland’s Maritime Heritage Penquis CEO Receives National Award Musicians Geoff Kaufman and Gabriel Donohue Headline Museum’s Upcoming Weekend of Music Dressing down benefits Union’s Aging in Place More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers We’ve got the gift your looking for… Shopping on Mill St brings many joy! Time for trip off the beaten path! Maine Made Products are all we carry! 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA (1954) Aug. 11 at the Strand Theatre’s Sea Story Sea-lebration! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists