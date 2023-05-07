featured Bomb squad called in to check on suspicious item at Walmart By Stephen Betts Stephen Betts Reporter Author email May 7, 2023 May 7, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save THOMASTON -- The state police bomb squad was called into check on a suspicious item found Sunday night at Walmart.A store employee spotted the item inside the store. Police were called at about 7 p.m. May 7 and the store evacuated.Thomaston police and fire departments blocked off the roads leading to the shopping center.Thomaston Police Chief Tim Hoppe said the department is being cautious."It's better to be safe than sorry," the chief said.The bomb squad was expected to arrive after 8 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stephen Betts Reporter Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982. Author email Follow Stephen Betts Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Biz Briefs Who’s Sponsoring Trekkers in 2023 Thomaston Place’s ‘Trendsetter’ Auction is Now LIVE! Indoor Yard Sale @ Belfast United Methodist Church Bay View Collection Expands Management Team Mediation & the Art of Conflict Transformation professional development program to be offered in June at the UMaine Hutchinson Center in Belfast More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers Tomorrow We Hop!! Indoor Yard Sale @ Belfast United Methodist Church Countdown has begun, are you coming? Spring Hop is Saturday!!! Opening at 10:30 today. More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists