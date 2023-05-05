News

ROCKPORT —The body discovered April 28 in a wooded area near the intersection of Routes 1 and 90 has been identified as that of Jared Paradee.

The announcement was made Friday afternoon May 5 by Camden/Rockport Police Chief Randy Gagne.

