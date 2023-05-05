ROCKPORT —The body discovered April 28 in a wooded area near the intersection of Routes 1 and 90 has been identified as that of Jared Paradee.
The announcement was made Friday afternoon May 5 by Camden/Rockport Police Chief Randy Gagne.
The cause and manner of death have not been determined.
The chief expressed the department's condolences to family and friends of Paradee.
There had been no sightings of the 43-year-old Paradee since Feb. 19, 2022. Paradee was living at a motel in Rockport near the intersection of Routes 1 and 90 when he was last seen. He was a well-known community member in Rockland and could frequently be seen along Main Street. He had worked at Rock City Coffee Roasters and In Good Company.
Family, friends, and police agencies conducted extensive searches after his disappearance that included foot searches, a canine, and the use of a drone. A Facebook page was set up to spread the word which garnered more than 500 friends.
The discovery of human remains was made by two people hiking in a wooded area near the former Rockport Elementary School property on West Street. The remains were taken to the Medical Examiners Office in Augusta for positive identification.
The location where the remains were found is an area that was the subject of multiple searches following Paradee's disappearance.