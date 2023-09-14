ROCKLAND — Boatyards in Rockland have been working non-stop this week as Hurricane Lee continues its trek up the East Coast.
On Thursday evening, the National Weather Service issued a tropical storm warning for the region that includes Knox County. Winds could gust to 60 miles per hour with high seas and heavy rains and a storm surge of 2 to 3 feet.
Rain and wind are expected to arrive in the Rockland area beginning early Saturday morning and peak in the afternoon.
High tide in Rockland on Saturday will be 12:37 p.m. and 12:49 a.m. Sunday. The peak winds are expected Saturday afternoon.
Power outages are expected.
Celia Knight of Knight Marine Service in Rockland said that as of Thursday afternoon, 45 boats have been pulled out of the water this week and the busy pace will continue throughout Friday.
She said this is about the same as a couple storms since the last Hurricane reached Rockland — Bob in August 1991. In those cases since Bob, the storms went out to sea.
At the Journey's End Marina in Rockland, 100 boats have been taken out of the water as of Thursday afternoon. The Tillson Avenue property is filled with pleasure boats while its North End facility has commercial boats being stored.
The Maine Ferry Service was expected to decide on Friday whether to cancel trips to the Penobscot Bay islands for Saturday.
The city removed most of its floats at the public landing and have pulled up the ramps leading to the floats.
"The harbor is looking thinner and several vessels have reported in saying they are tucked in safely in various hurricane holes on the other side of the bay. Fingers crossed that we’ve over prepared and we have minimal damage to humans, vessels and infrastructure," Rockland Harbor Master Molly Eddy said.