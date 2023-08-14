News

2023 Maine Boat & Home Show

Boats filled the harbor in front of the seawall at Harbor Park in Rockland.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — The 2023 Maine Boat & Home Show, produced by “Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors” magazine attracted crowds to Rockland's Harbor Park.

The three-day event featured a variety of boats on the land and in the water, plus architecture, art, home wares and live music.

