AUGUSTA -- The Legislature's Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee held a public hearing Monday morning on a bill sponsored by local legislators and championed by Patrisha McLean, founder of Finding our Voices, that would restrict the early release of domestic violence offenders.

The Maine Sheriff's Association supports the legislation -- LD 692. Sheriff Kevin Joyce of Cumberland County spoke before the Legislative committee on April 10 in support of the measure.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

