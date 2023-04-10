AUGUSTA -- The Legislature's Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee held a public hearing Monday morning on a bill sponsored by local legislators and championed by Patrisha McLean, founder of Finding our Voices, that would restrict the early release of domestic violence offenders.
The Maine Sheriff's Association supports the legislation -- LD 692. Sheriff Kevin Joyce of Cumberland County spoke before the Legislative committee on April 10 in support of the measure.
The law makes changed to the law that allows sheriffs to release inmates early if they petition. The inmate must have served one-third of the sentence before the petition can be considered.
Knox County Sheriff Patrick Polky said Friday he also supports the legislation and that the department already adhers to what the new law would do.
LD 692 is sponsored by Rep. Vicki Doudera, D-Camden and Sen. Anne "Pinny" Beebe-Center, D-Rockland.
According to the bill's summary "This bill sets limitations on when a sheriff may assign an inmate in a county jail who is serving a sentence for a crime against a family or household member to participate in a community confinement monitoring program. It requires the jail administrator to determine that the inmate is not reasonably likely to pose a risk to the safety of others in the community. In making that determination, the jail administrator is required to, among other things, review and consider the results of an evidence-based risk assessment and the inmate's criminal history record. The bill also requires a good faith attempt to notify the victim of the crime before and after assignment of the inmate to a community confinement monitoring program."
Sheriff Polky said April 7 there were nine requests for early release through the community confinement monitoring program in Knox County in 2022 of which six were approved. The offenses were for crimes such as theft and operating after suspension.
In 2023, there has been one approved -- a lower level drug offense -- when the person had only a short time left on the sentence.
The Legislative Committee will hold a work session on the bill before voting on it and sending it to the full House and Senate.