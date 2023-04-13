News

AUGUSTA -- The Maine Legislature is considering a bill that would require larger employers to give more notice to workers on their schedules and any changes.

The bill LD 1190 -- An Act to Ensure a Fair Workweek by Requiring Notice of Work Schedules -- went before the Legislature's Labor and Housing Committee on April 6 where it faced considerable opposition from business interests.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

