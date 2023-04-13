AUGUSTA -- The Maine Legislature is considering a bill that would require larger employers to give more notice to workers on their schedules and any changes.
The bill LD 1190 -- An Act to Ensure a Fair Workweek by Requiring Notice of Work Schedules -- went before the Legislature's Labor and Housing Committee on April 6 where it faced considerable opposition from business interests.
Rep. Valli Geiger, D-Rockland, is one of the co-sponsors of the bill which is sponsored by Sen. Michael Tipping, D-Orono.
This bill requires employers who employ 250 or more employees worldwide to provide hourly employees at least two weeks prior notice of the employees' work schedules, with compensation owed for schedule changes under certain circumstances. The bill also requires these employers to keep certain business records for at least three years.
The bill provides that the Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Standards may investigate possible violations and receive complaints of possible violations from the public. A fine of $50 per day is due for any noncompliance. The Attorney General may also file a civil action seeking additional remedies.
“Many large businesses have also moved to a just-in-time model for scheduling their employees," said Tipping who is Senate chair of the Committee. "They now use algorithms to track and predict their staffing needs, modifying work schedules on the fly and at the last minute. While this allows businesses to be more efficient, it places a very real burden on workers, who must keep their schedules open in order to work on short notice. This burden falls most heavily on those who care for children or older family members, work multiple jobs, or who have disabilities or difficulty accessing reliable transportation. It’s hard to quantify the cost to employees of lost time and opportunities, stress and worry, and damage to their physical and financial health that precarious schedules can cause. This bill attempts to lessen that in a small way, in line with laws in other jurisdictions across the country.”
At the public hearing, there were many people who offered written and verbal testimony in opposition.
Greg Soutiea of the Craignair Inn in Spruce Head stated "This bill would make hospitality scheduling very difficult for restaurant and hotel owners."
"The flexibility with our staff and our ever changing needs are in part what make the business work best. Passing this would pose undue burden on hospitality businesses that are the heart of Maine's tourism industry.
The state should not impose financial penalties for changes to employees' schedules. Our businesses already operate on thin margins. Now is not the time to consider adding to the stack of potential financial violations already on the books," Soutiea said.
Curtis Picard, president and chief executive officer of the Retail Association of Maine, said the bill "certainly touched a nerve with not only retailers but all business sectors."
"l have heard from so many small business owners and employees asking why this bill was even introduced and are dismayed that the supporters feel this is an issue that needs draconian regulation. lt shows a complete lack of understanding of how the work place works and how scheduling happens. It also presumes that the employer / employee relationship is contentious and a one-way street. The reality is that the employer] employee relationship is one of respect, open communication and flexibility. in fact, in the post-COVID world, workplaces have only gotten more flexible than the last time this bill was introduced," Picard said.
The Labor and Housing Committee has not scheduled a work session on the bill.