News

rocklandlandfill

The Rockland quarry landfill.

 By Stephen Betts

AUGUSTA -- A bill to help Rockland borrow money to close its landfill is stuck in Legislative limbo.

The delay is pushing back the closure which could threaten the city receiving millions of dollars in state reimbursement.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

Recommended for you