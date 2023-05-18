AUGUSTA -- A bill to help Rockland borrow money to close its landfill is stuck in Legislative limbo.
The delay is pushing back the closure which could threaten the city receiving millions of dollars in state reimbursement.
In the Nov. 8, 2022 election, Rockland voters approved a $15 million bond referendum for roads and sidewalks by a 2,360 to 736 vote. The $2.4 million bond referendum for the landfill closure was approved 1,866 to 1,158. The $15 million stormwater bond referendum was approved 2,275 to 796.
City Clerk Stuart Sylvester said the referendums lacked a statement from the city treasurer that includes information such as Rockland’s current overall outstanding debt. The city clerk said it was an oversight on his part when he was ordering the referendum ballots on a new state portal.
The attorney used by the city to issue bonds discovered the error. Treasurer’s statements are required on bond referendums in Maine.
One alternative was a new referendum by the city, or for the Maine Legislature to vote to validate the referendums despite the lack of a treasurer’s statement.
Rep. Valli Geiger, D-Rockland, sponsored a bill -- LD 917 -- that would validate the results and authorize Rockland to issue bonds or notes. The bill includes an emergency provision that allows the bill to immediately become law upon its passage by the House and Senate and signing by the governor.
Without the emergency provision, bills in Maine become law 90 days after the Legislature adjourns for the session which is scheduled for June. This means the law would not take effect until September. Bills must receive two-thirds support from the Legislature for the emergency provision to be in effect.
The Legislature's Local and State Government Committee held a public hearing on March 28. Rep. Geiger and City Manager Tom Luttrell testified on behalf of the bill. No one testified against it.
Geiger said research shows the Committee has approved such authorizations every time in the past 30 years when municipalities, school districts, or water districts make technical errors and ask for bills to be approved.
The Rockland legislator said she expected LD 917 would also receive approval but many Republican legislators have refused to cooperate with Democrats after Democrats approved a two-year state budget earlier this year without Republican support.
The State and Local Government Committee voted 10-3 on April 26 for the bill to pass. But Geiger said that the party leadership has not put the bill up for a vote before the full Legislature because it does not appear to have two-thirds support.
The landfill bond is the one in which time is the most crucial.
The city awarded a bid about a month ago to JBI for $3.9 million to close the landfill. JBI was the lowest of three bids. This includes covering the quarry landfill, installing a gas collection system, and installing three new wells. The city will be required to pump water from the quarry for perpetuity.
Luttrell said the project has to be completed by December 2024 for Rockland to qualify for 75 percent reimbursement for the project. The work is estimated to take at least a year to complete.
The city had planned to have the closing began by now but the bond referendum error has delayed the start of the work. Without the emergency passage of LD 917, the work will not begin until September.
Geiger said she and Democratic leadership are talking to Republican legislators in hopes of convincing enough to agree to vote for the emergency provision so that the city can begin the work as soon as possible.
The Rockland representative said she has never heard or seen legislation being decided based on whether the community to be helped is predominantly Democratic or Republican.
Emails were sent Thursday, May 18 to the Republican representatives on the Committee who voted against passage of LD 917, asking why they voted against the legislation. There has been no response.