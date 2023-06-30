BELFAST — David Hurley had an idea.
The Belfast artist was watching a video presentation by historian James Francis regarding Native Americans in Maine. Part of Francis’s presentation focused on the actual meaning of Passagassawakeag, a Maliseet word for a place for spearing sturgeon by torchlight.
“I became interested in the name, and the fish,” Hurley said. “The name, and the fish itself, are part of deep time. Sturgeon go back 250 million years, they were here before the dinosaurs, have survived two mass extinctions, and they are a part of Maine and the environment. The name was a place name of the Native people for thousands of years.”
Sturgeon in Maine are a success story. The bottom-feeding species spends most of its time at sea, returning to rivers to spawn. Passage of the Clean Water Act has helped create an environment, in both locations, where the fish can thrive.
Certain species of sturgeon can grow very large (Atlantic sturgeon can grow to 7 feet in length). Sturgeon are also acrobatic, occasionally leaping several feet out of the water. The fish are covered in hard scales that provide a measure of protection from predators. These scales look like armor plates. In Maine waters, law currently protects both Atlantic and shortnose sturgeon.
Hurley considered the presentation.
“I’m interested in history and culture, particularly Native (American) history,” Hurley said, “but first, I’m an artist and I like to paint big things.”
Francis’s presentation coalesced into a project Hurley hopes will entertain and educate. It will combine local Native American history, and it will be big.
The artist is painting a sturgeon mural that is 18 feet long. This keeper will be placed on a series of nine panels that measure 34 feet in length. Schools of smaller fish will appear around the larger fish. Hurley will have this installed in Belfast, under the porch of the United Farmers’ Market Event Center near the Belfast Harborwalk. It will be visible to all who traverse the waterfront.
Hurley has been working since early spring on the project. Supplies and space would certainly be priorities, but location took precedence.
“The first thing I did was ask Paul Naron for permission,” Hurley said, referring to the owner of the United Farmer’s Market and the event center. “He not only gave me permission, but he volunteered to install LED lighting under the deck to illuminate the mural.”
Off on the right track, Hurley doubled down and got donations of paint and the boards used for the mural from local businesses.
Now, where to paint 18 feet of fish on 34 feet of mural?
Hurley secured space in a hanger at Belfast Municipal Airport, moved his supplies inside, and began painting. When not painting, Hurley sought donations to install an important supplement to the mural.
“There will be a display with cultural information about the Native population, and scientific information as well,” he said.
The plans don’t end there. Hurley will dedicate the mural on August 16 at 7 p.m. in a ceremony that includes a University of Maine historian and musicians.
“I’ve invited a cellist, a violinist and an oboe,” he said. “The cellist represents the dark water; the violinist represents sunlight and the oboe is the sturgeon. We will also have Native American singers and drummers at the unveiling.”
Hurley has invited Francis, who provided the motivation for the mural, to speak at the mural in the fall.
The Belfast artist has done big projects previously. He painted the octopus at the city pool and a large painting of Belfast Municipal Airport adorns the wall of the same hanger where he’s completing the mural. He notes that, from conception to completion, it has been somewhat of a community project.
“Everyone has been so supportive of this project,” Hurley said. “There were so many businesses, and the Chamber and Our Town Belfast, that helped make this happen. The city gave $1,000 toward the display.”
Once installed, Hurley hopes his mural will provide those who view it with entertainment and, just as important, information about the fish, and its connection to the Native population in Maine.
“It stands out,” Hurley said of the mural. “When it’s public art, it becomes a part of the environment. That I have public art that becomes part of the human experience is special, it’s all I can ask.”