THOMASTON — It took a village to rescue a long lost dog.
Bella, a 5-year-old Lab mix, was reunited Friday, Aug. 4 with her family after being missing since April 29.
The family posted the good news on Facebook.
"THANK GOD. I never lost faith in finding her. After 3 months and 5 days we finally found our Bella," Anabel Arteaga posted.
Bella was found in Thomaston, behind an old store on Route 1. Mikayla Boyington called the family around 12:37 a.m. because she almost hit a dog with her car. She and her friend followed the dog behind the store. It hid under a tractor and they couldn't reach her.
Arteaga's boyfriend Cliff Colson went to the scene and Arteaga called Knox County Regional Communications Center Dispatcher Melissa Simmons who, in turn, called the Thomaston Fire Department and together Bella was rescued.
"It was a team effort," the Facebook posted stated.
Bella was taken to the Midcoast Animal Emergency Clinic in Warren and was given all the attention she needed.
The Clinic posted the news also on its Facebook page.
"Being an emergency clinic we don’t always get to see the happiest of endings, but last night (or should we say this morning) we got the chance to be a part of a very special story. An owner came in with a dog they believed to be theirs, but it had been almost 4 months and the difference in physical appearance was so drastic they didn’t want to get their hopes up until the microchip was checked. After a quick phone call and a microchip scan we were able to confirm that it was indeed their missing dog," the Clinic's post stated.
The Clinic recommended people have microchips in their pets.
Arteaga thanked Boyington, Simmons, the Thomaston Fire Department, Thomaston Animal Control Officer, and Colson.
"I want to infinitely thank each one of the people, group, social media, who were with us in this great search. A million thanks. I can't thanks enough for everything you, all of you, did for us. Thank you," she concluded.