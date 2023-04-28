News

Knox County courtroom
By Stephen Betts

WASHINGTON -- A Florida man is being held at the Knox County Jail after being arrested Wednesday, accused of twice trying to strangle a woman after he had punched and kicked her.

Mark Alan Knight, 44, of Jupiter, Fla. was charged with Class B aggravated assault, and misdemeanor counts of domestic violence terrorizing and obstructing report of a crime.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

