WASHINGTON -- A Florida man is being held at the Knox County Jail after being arrested Wednesday, accused of twice trying to strangle a woman after he had punched and kicked her.
Mark Alan Knight, 44, of Jupiter, Fla. was charged with Class B aggravated assault, and misdemeanor counts of domestic violence terrorizing and obstructing report of a crime.
Knight made his initial appearance Friday, April 28 in the Knox County court where Judge Sarah Gilbert set bail at $10,000 cash. Assistant District Attorney Mari Wells had sought $25,000 cash bail, citing the seriousness of the charge and his lack of ties to Maine.
The affidavit filed in court by the Knox County Sheriff's Office states that when the first officer arrived he found the victim on the ground outside a house unable to move. Police had initially been called by Knight who claimed someone had bit his finger. That was followed by a call from a neighbor who said a woman was laying outside the house, screaming for help.
The woman was taken to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport after complaining of pain in her neck, head, wrist, ribs, and hips.
She told police that Knight had tried to strangle her to the point that she blacked out. She said when she came to on the floor in the house, he punched her, kicked her, and then tried to strangle her again. He then threw her outside to the ground, according to the affidavit.
The woman also told police Knight threatened to kill her.
Police said bruises on her neck were visible.
At the initial court hearing for Knight, the woman spoke to Judge Gilbert and said there was a miscommunication. She said that Knight loved her and never intended to hurt her.
"I'm sorry we wasted everyone's time," the woman said.
Gilbert said despite the woman's statement in court, there was probable cause for the charges.