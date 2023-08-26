CAMDEN — The crowds came out for the August Camden Art Walk on Thursday, Aug. 17.
Bay View Street was closed to vehicle traffic from the corner of Main Street to the Owl & Turtle Bookshop Café.
The Little Cornbread Muffins, fronted by Camden musician Emmett Lalor, played funk music, and adults and children alike stopped for a dance or two.
Galleries and shops around town were open to the public, some with special hours for the art walk.
At nearby Camden Cone, Camden Hills Regional High School students Burke Sabatin and Charlotte Delehey served up frozen treats.
Outside Page Gallery, Camden Public Library’s Children Librarian Amy Hand, better known as Miss Amy, ran a creative art activity for children in partnership with Page Gallery.
Hand said the activity for this month was focused on interiors, so the children designed a room and then filled it with drawings and images to create their own interior design.
“It’s been really fun,” Hand said. “We’ve had kids of all ages.”
Hand said this Art Walk partnership is an extension of the creative art afternoon activities she does every Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. for school-age children.
Sidewalk chalk was also available for people of any age to express themselves, plus mother-daughter team Kristen and Hannah Smith of Camden were painting faces for donations, which went to benefit Maui, Hawaii, in the wake of the recent wildfires.
Camden Art Walk is every third Thursday from May to October. The next one is Sept. 15.
This event has live music, children's activities coordinated by Amy Hand and Camden Public Library, plus light refreshments.
Camden Art Walk is organized by Page Gallery and sponsored by the Penobscot Bay Chamber of Commerce and First National Bank.