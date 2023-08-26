News

Camden Art Walk people

People wander in and out of galleries during the August Camden Art Walk.

 Photo by Christine Simmonds

CAMDEN — The crowds came out for the August Camden Art Walk on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Bay View Street was closed to vehicle traffic from the corner of Main Street to the Owl & Turtle Bookshop Café.

Camden Art Walk Camden Cone

From left: Burke Sabatini and Charlotte Delehey, both students at Camden Hills Regional High School, work at Camden Cone for the August Camden Art Walk.
Camden Art Walk scooter

A girl on a scooter goes by during August Camden Art Walk.
Camden Art Walk face painting

Kristen Smith paints faces during the August Camden Art Walk.
Camden Art Walk sidewalk chalk

Children create art with sidewalk chalk during August Camden Art Walk.
10 Camden Art Walk 081723.JPG

Camden Library's Amy Hand helps children with art projects during the August Camden Art Walk.
Camden Art Walk patron

The public enjoys the music during the August Camden Art Walk.
Camden Art Walk face paint 2

Hannah Smith paints faces during the August Camden Art Walk.
Camden Art Walk crowd

The crowd at the August Camden Art Walk.
Camden Art Walk chalk

Children decorate the street with sidewalk chalk during the August Camden Art Walk.

