Seeing the images out of Montpelier, Vt., where streets run deep with muddy water and businesses have been destroyed, casts new perspective on efforts by Midcoast towns to prepare for storms, floods and Climate Change.
“Anyone with roads and bridges to maintain has to be thankful we haven't seen the devastating impacts from the storms Vermont is experiencing,” said Rockport Town Manager Jon Duke. “But Rockport has seen more than its fair share of storm damage over the past couple of years with three Presidential declared disasters over that spell. With the magnitude and frequency of these storms, it's not an ‘if’ but ‘when’ we get hit again.”
A storm dumping 9 inches of rain into Vermont rivers was able to destroy roads, homes and businesses.
Local officials have been raising concerns about flooding from more frequent and less predicable storms for years. When town managers from several area municipalities met with U.S. Sen. Angus King in October 2022, the central focus of the discussion was on increased infrastructure damage suffered by the towns and the need to create new, more resilient waterfronts, roads and culverts.
Camden has seen several recent and expensive storms. The Halloween storm from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2018, created enough debris in roads and town-owned properties to cost $25,371 in cleanup.
The much worse Halloween storm of 2021 brought heavy rains, overland flooding, damage to the Ragged Mountain Recreation Area and damage to public roads. The cost in road damage was nearly $63,000 and there was another $114,000 at Ragged Mountain.
The same storm caused $1.5 million in damage in Rockport, according to statements at the meeting with King.
Camden is still dealing with damage from a storm right before Christmas. This did $400,000 in damage to the public landing, seawall and boardwalk. There is more damage from this storm on Curtis Island, at Laite Beach, the Yacht Club and Steamboat Landing boat launch.
The town receives federal aid of 75% to 90% for the events that rise to the level of a disaster, but it does not cover all the costs for the town. In addition, the federal money is not “free.” U.S. taxpayers across the country are paying to build and rebuild waterfront infrastructure, and resiliency and prevention are becoming the topics of planning for the future.
Concerns about flooding in Camden are outlined in the hazard mitigation documents on file with the Knox County Emergency Management Agency:
“Many in the town might experience minor flood damage when faced with heavy rains and large amounts of water runoff. However, the major threat from flooding comes from the three dams the town owns. …There are also high levels of flooding that occur by the intersection of Molyneaux Road and Barnstown Road by the Snow Bowl. The water builds up and ends up flooding Barnstown Road into Hosmer Pond.”
Camden has been studying the Megunticook River from the lake, through town to the harbor for years now, and has been considering what kinds of restoration projects could be done.
FB Environmental Associates has been working as a consultant to the town. It has been working directly with the town’s Megunticook River Citizens Advisory Committee, which begun its work in September of 2022. At that point, the town had just received a $1.6 million grant from National Fisheries and Wildlife Foundation to study the river.
We asked Forrest Bell of FB Environmental if what is happening in Vermont could happen here.
“Certainly to some degree,” he said. “We are seeing more extreme weather events, and the last 50 years of data are quite convincing when looking at the increasing frequency and intensity of catastrophic storm events with an intense amount of rain in a relatively short time period. The situation in Vermont is a bit different due to the high gradient of many of their rivers — steep terrain funnels water. Impervious surfaces lead to more stormwater runoff and do exacerbate flooding in denser areas such as Camden...”
Camden Town Manager Audra Caler said there is concern about Camden where the mountains meet the sea because all of that rock, ledge and other impervious structures serve as a conveyor for stormwater. There is nowhere for the stormwater to dissipate in some places.
“We’ve been very lucky,” she said. She said the river project and stormwater improvements are very important.
In Camden, town employees using the policies established for control of the dams, can draw down water levels at the lake and in the river in preparation for major storm events. However, Caler said the town does not have as much control as people think. The small gates of the dams were designed for water power purposes in the long past, not for flood control. In addition, the storms have become more unpredictable.
At a Select Board meeting in May, Ibby Wincklhofer of Lake City Float Service complained that the town did not set the dams to lower water levels, adding that her company and the local environment suffered damage. She said loon nests were drowned in the deluge, and recently installed floats drifted away leaving ramps submerged.
She said it was a huge loss and that it was preventable. Another resident also complained about the lake levels.
Caler said at the time, it would have taken two weeks to lower the levels to the point that would have prevented these issues. She added that as recently as a week previous, residents trying to put in floats were complaining the waters were too low.
Climate Change plays a role in the flooding in New England, according to the New York Times:
Christopher Flavelle and Rick Rojas wrote in a July 11 article: “The idea that anywhere it can rain, it can flood, is not new. But rising temperatures make the problem worse: They allow the air to hold more moisture, leading to more intense and sudden rainfall, seemingly out of nowhere. And the implications of that shift are enormous.”
Camden and other area towns are looking to become more resilient.
Bell noted, “Climate resiliency planning is already happening in many Midcoast Maine communities, and I urge them to continue to be proactive and focus not just on sea level rise but also on freshwater flooding and the need to re-size culverts and disconnect impervious surfaces to account for these more intense storm events. These measures will also help to improve and protect water quality and habitat.”