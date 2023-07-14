News

The Oct. 30, 2021, storm turned downtown Camden into a river.

 Courtesy of Alison McKellar

Seeing the images out of Montpelier, Vt., where streets run deep with muddy water and businesses have been destroyed, casts new perspective on efforts by Midcoast towns to prepare for storms, floods and Climate Change.

“Anyone with roads and bridges to maintain has to be thankful we haven't seen the devastating impacts from the storms Vermont is experiencing,” said Rockport Town Manager Jon Duke. “But Rockport has seen more than its fair share of storm damage over the past couple of years with three Presidential declared disasters over that spell. With the magnitude and frequency of these storms, it's not an ‘if’ but ‘when’ we get hit again.”

Harbor park flooding

The astronomical high tide caused high water levels, and left behind debris and scattered benches when the tide receded. Photo by Holly Vanorse Spicer.