ROCKLAND — A 23-year-old man from the Dominican Republic was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison and then will likely be deported from the United States after being convicted of an armed robbery in Warren earlier this year.
Hector E. Diaz-Mejia was sentenced Aug. 31 in the Knox County court by Justice Daniel Billings to 10 years in prison with all but three years suspended to be followed by four years of probation. The sentence was imposed after he pleaded guilty to robbery, criminal threatening, assault, theft and trafficking in fentanyl.
His plea was done in what is called an Alford plea in which he contests the evidence but agreed that the state would likely get a conviction in the case if it went to trial.
Defense attorney Verne Paradis acknowledged that he and his client expect the defendant to be deported once the prison sentence is served. Deportation has not yet begun, he said.
The hearing was held with an interpreter for Diaz-Mejia who does not speak English.
Assistant District Attorney Christopher Fernald said that the Diaz-Mejia had a gun pointed at a woman at a residence in Warren while a co-defendant Dashleen Lugo, 29, of Dorchester, Mass. took a wallet and a cell phone of woman after punching her repeatedly. The incident occurred on March 27 at a residence on the Forest Road.
The two have been held in lieu of bail since their arrest.
Due to the violent nature of the crimes, officers from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Canine Unit, and Rockland police were called in to assist with executing the arrest warrants at a residence on Route 90 in Warren.
When they arrived at the home, Lugo came out of the house but Diaz-Mejia did not. He ingested drugs before officers were able to apprehend him and pull him out a window of the residence. He spent several days in the hospital for a drug overdose.
Forty grams of fentanyl was recovered as well as $6,894 in cash. The cash was forfeited to the state.
Lugo, 29, of Boston and Warren, was sentenced in June to six years in prison with all but one year suspended and two years probation for the robbery.