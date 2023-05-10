CAMDEN — Leaders on opposing sides of the retail cannabis debate in Camden got into a heated exchange at Walgreens May 8 that led to police being called, but no charges were filed.
Mark Benjamin of Botany, who has proposed changing town ordinances to allow up to two retail cannabis shops in town, approached Jordan Cohen in line at Walgreens to talk about the issue. Cohen is president of the nonprofit Camden Cares, which has formed to fight retail cannabis in town.
The issue will be on the June 13 town ballot and signs and campaigning on both sides of the issue is taking place all over town.
Camden Police confirmed that a Walgreens employee called at about 3 p.m. May 8 to report that two males were arguing in front of the store, but by the time police arrived, the parties were gone. No charges have been filed.
Cohen said he was doing his town business in the morning, including picking up prescriptions at the pharmacy on Monday when he was confronted by Benjamin. He said he told Benjamin he did not want to engage in a conversation about the issue at that time, but he said Benjamin refused to relent. He said he believes in civil discourse and debate on the issues, but believes the line at the pharmacy is not the appropriate venue for that. He said the incident was unfortunate, but added he knew when he took a leadership role in this campaign that he was opening himself up to public criticism.
Benjamin sent the newspaper a statement May 10 on the issue that includes the following (edited for space and libel):
"My name is Mark Benjamin. I am 52 years old and have been a permanent resident of Camden since 2012. I was a journalist and am now the co-owner of a marketing and communications firm in Camden. My wife of 24 years and 17-year-old son, a student at CHRHS, also live in Camden.
"I am also one of five local owners of Botany, a retail marijuana store in Rockland. I have proposed a change to Camden’s ordinance that would allow two retail marijuana stores in Camden. The ordinance change may not directly benefit Botany. It is just an ordinance change: If passed, any marijuana company might move into Camden, not just us. This issue will be on Camden’s ballot on June 13.
"...Cohen began attacking me when the Camden Planning Board took up the issue of the proposed ordinance change and moved it to the Select Board for consideration of being included on the June ballot. At the time it went before the Select Board, Cohen made erroneous and unfounded claims about me, Botany, and my business partners and investors."
Benjamin has repeatedly publicly disagreed with statements by Cohen and Camden Cares, which argue that Botany seeks to make profits for out-of-state investors.
"...Neither Cohen nor any of the other board members of Camden Cares has bothered to ask me or any of the other four owners of Botany about Botany’s ownership or operations. To my knowledge, neither Cohen nor any of the other board members of Camden Cares have ever visited Botany’s store in Rockland. I have offered to meet with anyone interested in learning more about Botany or retail cannabis and have welcomed anyone – including skeptics – to visit the store.
"I have tried repeatedly to correct this derogatory information in a professional way, through public statements, to no avail. I explained in the same paper back on April 28 that, 'Botany has five founders: Two of us, including me, live in Camden, one lives in Rockland, and two in Hope. Four out of five of us are CHRHS parents. We started the business, we run it, and we make all the decisions. It is true that in order to start Botany we did what entrepreneurs call a ‘friends and family’ fundraising round. We took small investments from friends and family to help us get the business off the ground, and a few of those investors do live outside Maine.'
"During the afternoon of May 8, I saw Jordan Cohen in the Camden Walgreens. He was waiting in the pharmacy line and I waited patiently for him to check out at the Rx counter. As he was departing the store, I asked him why he and his organization were repeatedly attacking me and my local company in this manner.
"Cohen exploded at me. He was instantly attacking me verbally. He then pulled out his cell phone, moved toward me physically, and began loudly repeating, 'Why are you accosting me?! Why are you accosting me!?' Each time he moved toward me pushing his phone into my face, I did not respond in any sort of threatening manner. This happened several times. It was surreal, as he was the one physically confronting me while he was screaming about me accosting him.
"I repeatedly assured Cohen that I was not accosting him, and that I simply wanted to ask him why he was repeating this defamatory slander about my private company. Cohen then turned his phone on a Walgreen’s employee/manager and tried to enlist her in his weird tirade, asking her 'Did you see this man accost me!?' She then asked both of us to leave the store. The Walgreen’s store security cameras will validate everything I am saying about this encounter.
"Both inside and outside of Walgreen’s, Cohen moved aggressively toward me, shoving his cell phone in my face and yelling, 'Why are you accosting me!?' This forced me to repeatedly back up and raise my hands in the air to assure him I was not, in fact, accosting him as he advanced toward my face with his phone.
"As we both exited the building and Cohen headed for his vehicle, Cohen repeatedly called me 'pathetic' and a 'pathetic drug dealer.' I did not respond and walked away.
"I did not use vulgar or disparaging language at any time..."
Benjamin said he provided his full statement to Camden Police.
Cohen added to his statement, saying, "When I was done paying and turned around Mark Benjamin was unexpectedly in my face and asked, and I’m paraphrasing 'why are you lying about my company?'
"He didn’t ask 'hey can we talk for a minute?' He didn’t invite a friendly adult conversation whether in the store or at a later time of our choosing.
"I told him that this wasn’t a place to have this conversation and I wasn’t going to have it with him. I tried to walk out of the store without further interaction but he wouldn’t relent."
The argument from the leaders may reflect the passion growing around the debate in town, which will be settled at the polls June 13.