Anti-mining forum entrance

People file into the Union Masonic Lodge for an anti-mining forum March 9. 

 Photo by Christine Simmonds

UNION — Union town officials and the anti-mining advocacy group Citizens Against Residential Mining, known as CARMA, are at odds over the legality of proposed ballot items for the June town meeting.

CARMA released a statement Friday, March 24 that it is currently collecting signatures for a petition to place Land Use Ordinance amendments on the ballot for June 13.

Managing Editor

Christine Simmonds is the Managing Editor of The Courier-Gazette. She grew up in Rockland and has lived in Knox County most of her life. She can be contacted at csimmonds@villagesoup.com.

