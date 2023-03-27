UNION — Union town officials and the anti-mining advocacy group Citizens Against Residential Mining, known as CARMA, are at odds over the legality of proposed ballot items for the June town meeting.
CARMA released a statement Friday, March 24 that it is currently collecting signatures for a petition to place Land Use Ordinance amendments on the ballot for June 13.
These amendments would ban industrial metal mining in Union, the group said.
In the statement, CARMA said it recommended a “streamlined process” to officials to place the changes on the ballot in time for June. The group said this proposal was “a lawful process that would have provided not one, but two public hearings for thorough vetting of the ordinance amendments before June 13th.”
The Union Select Board did not approve the request at its Tuesday, March 21 meeting. Board members noted they were not opposed to the proposal, but would instead follow the procedure in place to adopt land use amendments.
CARMA said the current procedure “would block Union voters from casting a ballot on a permanent industrial metallic mining ban at the June 13th referendum election,” which was why the group proposed the alternate route.
Town Manager Jay Feyler said land use changes very often end up in court, and the group’s proposal did not meet the legal time limits needed for such a request.
“Requesting a meeting with the Planning Board and Select Board on March 16 does not meet the 14-day notice that is required to hold a [Planning Board] meeting,” Feyler said. “By adhering to the request, the Planning Board would have violated procedures which could then lead to a legal challenge of an ordinance. So it would not have been a lawful process.”
Union Select Board Chair Adam Fuller said the board was concerned about potential court challenges as well as setting a precedent for future issues.
“The board had concerns both about how rushing any changes could potentially weaken any such changes if challenged in court,” Fuller said.
“Also there was concern about the precedent it would set if the Select Board assumed the ability to simply put forward changes in the future without the Planning Board process, which gives the wide public the chance to comment and weigh in.”
Fuller said the Select Board instead passed a motion “to work to put the option of a temporary moratorium on all metallic mining and exploration on the warrant for town meeting instead.”
CARMA indicated this step was not enough.
“A moratorium is not a tool to ban development,” CARMA said. “It is a temporary measure that will not, by itself, protect Union from industrial metallic mining.”
Feyler said the moratorium was not meant to be a ban, but to allow more time for legal changes.
“The moratorium was recommended so that the [Planning Board] could take the time to write an ordinance that would not conflict with our existing mining ordinance or our comprehensive plan,” Feyler said. “Initial indications are that the proposed ordinance will conflict with the mining ordinance and [comprehensive plan] and will incur challenges at great legal cost... A moratorium will get CARMA where they want to be, just in a different time frame, however it will also save the Town potential extreme legal cost.”
Feyler added he had learned the attorney CARMA retained did not read the town’s existing mining ordinance, and said doing so could have prevented the conflicting land use issue.
Feyler said he has not heard from anyone in favor of industrial metal mining in Union, and the current state laws and the town mining ordinance make it “nearly impossible for metal mining to occur.”
Fuller said all members of the Select Board at the March 21 meeting were in favor of protecting the town from harmful mining practices, and would support such movement legally.
“If things were suddenly ready for a vote before November the board could be open to a holding a special town vote,” Fuller said.