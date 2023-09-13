News

Warren solar farm

The proposed solar farm would be located on Lot 63 as pictured in the town's tax map off Rocky Hill Road.

 Graphic from the town of Warren

WARREN — A Massachusetts company will go before the Warren Planning Board Thursday night for a proposed solar farm off Route 90.

Knox Solar Energy LLC of Jamaica Plain, Mass. is scheduled to go before the Board at 7 p.m. at the Town Office.

