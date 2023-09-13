WARREN — A Massachusetts company will go before the Warren Planning Board Thursday night for a proposed solar farm off Route 90.
Knox Solar Energy LLC of Jamaica Plain, Mass. is scheduled to go before the Board at 7 p.m. at the Town Office.
The company held an introductory meeting on Sept. 7 as is required by the state.
The project would be a 38 megawatt solar farm located on 104 acres owned by Allen's Blueberry Freezer, Inc. of Ellsworth. The land is located at the end of Rocky Hill Road off Route 90.
Joseph Pereira of the company said the project would cover about 94 of the acres. The project is projected to generate enough electricity to power 5,900 homes. The property is located next to a Central Maine Power transmission line.
The company is the same company that got approval in August 2022 from the Board that has been billed as the largest in New England and a "game changer" for the town.
The $125 million to $150 million Warren Meadow Solar Station would be located adjacent to Wottons Mill Road and extend to Carroll Road and encompass much of 675 acres. There would be a power substation, 63 shipping-sized containers with batteries, and 200,000 solar panels. The property is located adjacent to a Central Maine Power transmission line.
Warren Code Enforcement Officer Melody Sainio said the Warren Meadow Solar project is still awaiting state and federal permits.
Pereira said that it takes about three years from local approval to operating, estimating the proposed Knox Solar project would be generating power by 2026-2027.
Since the last project was approved, the town approved a solar power ordinance. Pereira said he considered the regulations as fair and that the company has a good relationship with the community.